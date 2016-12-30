Perspectives, intrigues and resolve (2)

Through these economic analysis interlaced with political sound bites, Dr Bawumia made a strong case for change and came across as the nexus around which the NPP’s campaign revolved.

Campus lectures afforded Dr Bawumia the opportunity to articulate his arguments and deliver with panache, a technocrat’s point of view on the state of the Ghanaian economy, the debacle of our electricity situation which spanned three years or more, fiscal indiscipline in the Ghanaian economy and well-thought-out alternatives aimed at tackling these issues under an NPP leadership.

The NDC’s inability to counter these bold and well-presented lectures by Dr Bawumia articulately sent a signal to students, intellectuals, businessmen and keen followers of economic and financial trends that Bawumia’s analysis weren’t flawed.

Instead of tackling the issues, minions in the NDC attacked his person and asked Ghanaians to disregard him and his lies. How could Ghanaians ignore such a man and join in the chorus of calling him a liar after his predictions on the economy with timelines as well as government’s decisions and effects on the markets all came to pass? No wonder students on the various campuses voted massively for the NPP!

With Vice-President Amissah-Arthur in the NDC camp with equally strong credentials in economics and financial markets, many Ghanaians looked forward to similar sessions where cogent rebuttals and records could be set straight on the true nature of the state of the economy from the government’s perspective so as to give Ghanaians the opportunity to really gauge Dr Bawumia’s peddling and draw conclusions between propaganda and truth.

The NDC and Mr Amissah-Arthur missed out in convincing Ghanaians on the true state of the nation and deflating the soaring personality of Dr Bawumia and instead, organised media sessions where minnows engaged in puerile propaganda much to the detriment of the winning fortunes of the umbrella fraternity.

As the nexus of the campaign, the NPP did not only make capital out of Dr Bawumia’s intellect in economics and number crunching ability; the party effectively utilised his background as a Mamprusi, thus a northerner. It is instructive to mention that Alhaji Aliu Mahama, a fine and distinguished gentleman of blessed memory, won reasonable northern support for the NPP during his time. With a profound air of affinity and a telling influence, Dr Bawumia maximised northern support for the NPP significantly.

By mounting a spirited campaign in the northern part, Dr Bawumia effectively contained the tribal appeals made by President Mahama to northerners to vote for him. Given his youth, Dr Bawumia was seen by many to be strategically positioned and favoured to lead the NPP in the near future and become president. The president’s tribal appeals, condemnable as they were, never made any impact, especially that he had not improved the lot of the northern part of the country per the expectations of his kinsmen.

His spirited campaign and influence in the northern part also doused the fire that had been stoked by the NDC on Chairman Afoko’s suspension as a sign of dislike and persecution of northerners in the party in order to cause apathy and influence them to vote massively against the party.

It wasn’t, therefore, a wonder that the votes for the NPP in the northern part of the country appreciated in percentage and nominal terms and also resulted in a staggering number of parliamentary seats won by the party towards a lopsided Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic. Dr Bawumia’s role in the 2016 election is crystal and unmatched. He will go down in the annals of NPP history as the party’s most significant contributor to its electoral successes in 2016.

John Mahama/ Amissah Arthur

The success of a political party in an election year, to a large extent, depends on its campaign team and overly dependent on the political strategies set forth by the campaign teams. A national campaign team with composition totally excluding the old guards of the NDC, an observer from afar could easily see that the NDC also had its share of cracks and divisions which were subtly hidden because of the cloak of being the party in government.

Not only did the NDC’s national campaign team lack the old guards who were the oasis of knowledge on strategy, it also lacked personalities with the depth and experience to manage and execute a successful campaign. I believe the campaign should have been anchored around personalities who managed successful elections for the party in the past. Talk about the regional campaign teams, the NDC assigned leaders who didn’t have clout, influence and ability to connect with the masses and effectively sell the message of changing lives and transforming Ghana.

As if these low points were not blunders enough, the NDC has a youth leader superintending over youth affairs in the party. With a very youthful Ghanaian population, one would have thought that the youth wing of the party would have been given a formal role to play in the election. This was never the case.

Demands to present their own budget and run an independent campaign led to the relegation of the youth leader and his retinue to the back benches of the campaign. Yet, splinter campaign groups marshalled by non–NDC people just because of their star status and new arrivals to the NDC fold were greatly resourced to mount campaigns which didn’t have the edge and the political touch to feed meaningfully into the overall strategy and politicking of the NDC.

As a matter of failure, the NDC campaign teams carried a campaign that largely revolved around personality attacks on Nana Akufo-Addo instead of projecting John Mahama beyond infrastructural development and his impact on employment and the little but critical survival concerns of Ghanaians. By constantly proclaiming throughout the campaign that Nana Akufo-Addo was short and couldn’t be President, the campaign teams unconsciously sacrificed votes because the average Ghanaian was short and felt insulted that being short was being reduced to disability.

By constantly making mockery of his age and inability to rule, the campaign teams ignited a passion among senior citizens to stand in solidarity with him by voting for him. In brief, the campaign teams simply failed to tell the NDC story for eight years and concentrated on John Mahama’s four years with wrong and out of tune messages that only cost them votes.

The role of President John Dramani Mahama

One major advantage of being president and contesting in elections is the advantage of incumbency. Sitting presidents have at their disposal, state resources and unlimited funds with which sophisticated and extensive campaigns could be waged.

On the comfortable pad of incumbency and wide pool of resources at his disposal, our youthful president unleashed a campaign anchored on infrastructural development. It is worth commending that President Mahama’s era witnessed massive development in infrastructure.

New hospitals, health centres, some roads, the famous day schools – E-Blocks, and other commendable projects such as the circle overpass all came to life. On this score and as an election-winning strategy, most of these projects were inaugurated by the President at the tail end of his campaign trail in order to make a bold statement to Ghanaians as to why he deserved a second term in order to move Ghana to the next phase of development.