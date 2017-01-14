New lives in the New Year

The welcome songs ushering us into a new year still rings in our ears. The dancing drums are beating. The fireworks are on. The New Year parties are fresh. New faces have appeared in your office. Even there is new cold harmattan weather at the dawn of a new year. We too welcome you to a New Year. It is real - 2017 is here with us!

At Christmas and into the New Year the advent story of the birth and first coming of the Lord Jesus has been retold in many forms.

At His birth, wise men went to see Him. Wise men? Yes, wise men from the East went to visit the baby Jesus in Bethlehem: “About that time, some wise men from the East land arrived in Jerusalem asking; Where is the new born King of the Jews? We saw His star as it rose and we have come to worship Him’’ (Matthew 2:1 & 2 NLT).

Wise men still seek Him! In our time, wise men and women, wise young professionals and young people still seek Jesus. They make the quality decision to fully follow Jesus and live in vital union and friendship with Him.

The following two choruses express their decision:

“I have decided to follow Jesus

I have decided to follow Jesus

I have decided to follow Jesus

No turning back

No turning back.’’ and

‘’All to Jesus, I surrender

All to Him I freely give

I will ever love and trust Him

In His presence daily live,

I surrender all, I surrender all

All to Him my blessed Saviour

I surrender all.’’

Their decision reminds me of a statement of Jesus: “I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life.” (John 8:12 NLT)

It is essential that the new decision to follow Jesus more fully in the New Year is expressed in lifestyles consistent with the new status in Christ.

John the Baptist said, “Prove by the way you live that you have repented of your sins and turned to God. Yes every tree that does not produce good fruit (of repentance; and fruit of the Holy Spirit) will be chopped down and thrown into the fire.” (Luke 3: 8a & 9b NLT)

In that new desire to be fresh and close friends with Jesus, the people drew close to John the Baptist and asked, ‘’ what should we do?’’ John the Baptist replied, ‘’If you have two shirts, give one to the poor. If you have food share it with those who are hungry.”

Even corrupt tax collectors came to be baptised and asked. ‘’Teacher, what should we do?’’ He replied; collect no more taxes than the government requires. “What should we do?’’ asked some soldiers (and policemen), John replied, don’t extort money or make false accusations. And be content with your pay.’’ (Luke 3: 10-14 NLT)

The list of professionals and businessmen told to lead lives worthy of genuine Christians continues. John the Baptist would have advised religious leaders and leaders in government to turn and follow Jesus too.

That is not in the above Bible text. But the Apostle Peter advises leaders “Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care serving as overseers, not because you must, but because you are willing, as God wants you to be; not greedy for money, but eager to serve; not lording it on those entrusted to you, but being examples of the flock’’ (1 Peter 5: 2& 3 NIV).

It is critical that we experience selfless and ethical leadership from those in government and those in leadership in the church. This is more likely when today’s leaders continue to seek Jesus and live God honouring lives.

We all individually should come to Jesus through His word and ask, ‘’How then shall we live this New Year?’’ Our daily devotional reading of Bible, hearing God’s word properly taught in church and Christian fellowship will make us better hear Christ’s answer to us.

It is also clear from biblical teaching that the primary desire of Jesus for us this New Year would be to pursue being more and more Christlike in what we believe and our behaviour. “We who with unveiled faces all reflect the Lord’s glory are being transformed into His likeness with ever-increasing glory” (2 Corinthians 3:18 NIV).

And so the Apostle Paul’s primary purpose and goal in life and encouragement to believers is, ‘’we make it our goal to please Christ’’ (2 Corinthians 5:9 NIV).

We, therefore, urge all of us that ‘becoming more Christlike and living to please the Lord Jesus’’ must be our chief goal in the New Year.

Join the band of those taking the bold and quality decision to fully follow Jesus this New Year - that is a guaranteed path to living a fully functional and fulfilled life in 2017 and beyond.

We must bask in Christ’s wonderful love and great grace.

We wish you a blessed New Year 2017.