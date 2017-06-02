My group, also made up of a Ugandan and a Cameroonian, comprised tour operators and travel writers who were in town for the Weizor event. Some had flown in from Europe. They were interested in sampling the array of tourist products in the Central Region.



The ultimate responsibility was for me to let them experience the routes, the attractions, and the people in a way that would bring out the true character of the destination. Ben Anane-Nsiah and his GTA wouldn’t expect anything less.



The first person I met when we went for the pickup at La Palm Beach Hotel was Chief Ikechi Uko, a real tourism ambassador of Africa. The first time I encountered this man was some five years ago at World Travel Market in London. Actually, it was Ikechi’s beat that has brought down the group to Ghana.



For the third year running, Weizor has organised practitioners in the travel and tourism industry from West Africa and beyond at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to engage on how to promote intra-West Africa travel.



Another big shot I met at La Palm Beach Hotel was Chief Onung, President of the Tour operators of Nigeria. On the bus as we drove out of Accra, Chief Onung said a Nigerian wouldn’t introduce himself the way I ‘’jost’’ did.



Chai! You people are too modest,’’ he lamented.



Sitting by me was Obinna, an IT marketing guy, who had left the shores of Nigeria for the first time. If we have him here in town it’s courtesy his wife. She pushed him to see the ‘world small.’’



By Thursday evening after our tour, Obinna was planning a repeat visit with his Obiamaka. And one of the major things that made him fall in love with my lovely Ghana is (hold your breath) boodoo. Yes, that corn meal snack that’s baked in leaves and sold from Weija towards Cape Coast.



When I handed him one from off the head of a hawker at Budumburam he thought it was going to taste bland until he sunk his teeth in. Boodoo converted him. Tourism does that.



Our bus was full of other young bubbly practitioners, including Omawumi, Excel, Joy, and Safi, the Ugandan, whom I chatted over Kampala’s ‘Red Pepper’ with.



But the mirth and delight of the travel party got soured by the horror story told by my good friend and college mate, Blankson, at the Cape Coast Castle. ‘He has messed up my day’ said teary-eyed Dein, leader of the group.



A whistle stop at the Elmina Castle afterwards didn’t improve matters. Perhaps, what helped was the bonfire event at Elmina Beach Hotel. The cultural performances by the group allowed one to drown away ancient sorrows, while the Atlantic whispered gentle lullabies of consolation.



The Minister of Tourism, herself was there backed by the Executive directors of both GTA and GTDC.



Day Two started on an outdoor note with all of us converging at London Bridge, Cape Coast. Pempamsie and Ridge Royal both proved to be good lodging bases. At least feedback from my travel party, indicated that much.



With the support from a brass band, a solemn walk was performed on the street of Oguaa, Led by Rabbi Halevi, Osabarima Kwasi Atta 11, Akwasi Agyeman, Kwadwo Antwi Giddy Laryea, and Nkunu Akyea. It was touching to see people wave at this effort to commemorate Emancipation Day.



The Nigeria group was delighted by the music march. The walk ended within the precinct of Heritage Trust. Here, the adowa dancing skills of Prof. Esi Sutherland was a show itself. Nothing could stop her foot work.



Right from there our travel party headed to Kakum Park.



The talk on the bus was about everything under the Nigerian and Ghanaian sun; tourism in northern Nigeria, national holidays, national service and even TB Joshua.



At Kakum Park every single member of my team went on the canopy walk. It was tricky and scary but they did it. And what a way to reward them. Fufu and palm wine right after.



Add the hidden but exciting world of White Sands. By the time we hit the road for Accra, folks had started planning with their calculators how to come back to Ghana.





The writer is a Communication and Tourism Specialist. Books he has authored include ‘Romancing Ghanaland- the Beauty of Ten Regions’, Tickling the Ghanaian-Encounters with Contemporary Culture & ‘Harmattan- a Cultural Profile of Northern Ghana.’