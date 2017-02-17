Mini Series - Saving rainbow (19)

When life gets difficult for these three, they realise that reaching out is the best form of therapy and Rainbow is the right place to start.

Maame Afua is the manageress of a Charity Home; Sedem Adavor is a budding singer who left home 10 years ago and Korkor Addison is in love with Aeron Amoah but can’t be with him.

“Aren’t we getting late? Look at the time,” she tried again. It was past one o’clock and the programme would start at 2 p.m. “Just let me wear this and let’s be on our way. Next time I’ll wear the pink dress.”

“No Korkor!” Frank uttered firmly. “I want you to go and wear the pink dress. That company is virtually mine. I don’t care if we’re late, and you know I hate it when you try to argue with me.”

“I’m sorry,” Korkor said softly, taken aback by his sudden outburst. “It’s not my intension to get you angry.”

“Then don’t. Just go and change. I’ll be waiting in the car,” he stated and turned and walked away, leaving her to deal with his demands as always, asking one thing of her when she wanted another.

As she went back to the bedroom to change, she wondered how long she was going to be dealing with this. Would he ever change or was it perhaps the price she was paying for her future and happiness?

As these thoughts run through her mind, she removed her blue-black gown and wore the sleeveless pink dress that reached her knees and showed off her legs just as Frank wanted them.

In that moment, she realised one thing that struck her; she was his trophy to the world, just as he was her means to all her dreams. There was no love between them and it was sad to know that was what she was settling for.

On Monday, Sedem met with Mr Kay Freeman and the rest of the team as they had scheduled on Saturday and their joy was overflowing; they had landed their very first big gig and they were super happy about it.

“We need to own that show,” Mr Kay said with enthusiasm as they were all sitting by a round table in the studio. “Sedem, you’re the headline star! That means you’ll have more time to perform. You have to be on top of your game,” he added.

“You can trust I will,” she said confidently and everybody laughed. They trusted her. They trusted in her talent and in her ability to connect with her audience. They had seen her perform many times and Mr Freeman especially knew that they wouldn’t have a problem on that day, three weeks from now.

“I trust you,” he said and then added, “but we have a little problem though.” His words made each of them at the table sit straighter and look at him.

“The court case you have,” he stated.

“What about it?” Sedem asked, suddenly fearful. “Have you heard anything? Has the judge got in touch? I know the final hearing is on Friday.” Suddenly, she couldn’t think straight and everyone at the table tried to calm her down as tears glassed her eyes.

“I haven’t heard anything from the court, but I have spoken to the lawyer and he has assured me everything will be fine,” Mr Kay said and added, “but more than that, I want you to think about how this court case will affect this new gig if it lands in the media.

You know the media loves foul stories about people. It’s going to affect your career, your album, this company and even the concert. If the Blue-T gets a hint of this court case, they might drop you from the list of singers all together and we’ll be back to square one.”

Sedem locked eyes with him. “So what’re you suggesting I do right now?” she asked.

“I’m suggesting you consider taking the case out of court and let us see how we can resolve it at home,” Mr Kay said.

Sedem was confused.

“But if I do that Richard will take Mike away from me. The lawyer says we have a chance of winning this case. I think it’s the best,” Sedem said looking frightened and confused at the same time as she cast her eyes from one face to the other.

“It’s not the best,” Mr Kay insisted. “Think about your career. If you continue with this case, your name will be dragged in the mud. No company would want to associate with you and all our efforts will be in vain. Think about Mike. Do you want him in the middle of all this confusion?”

“Then what happens to Richard. He’s bent on taking Mike from me.”

“I doubt he will if you give him a chance to see his son. That is all he’s asking for,” Mr Kay said. “The only reason he dragged you to court is because you said you won’t let him see Mike.

“But if you promise him he will get to see his son and bond with him, I’m sure he’ll be reasonable. Think about it. After all, Mike needs his father in his life before it’s too late. Don’t be too hardhearted,” Mr Kay paused and Sedem sighed as she sat in silence.

She had to do what was best for Mike and her, she thought. All her life she had struggled. Maybe this was a chance to find some peace. If she listened to Richard and had a good chat with him, they could come to some good agreement. She sighed again and looked at Mr Kay who seemed to be waiting for her to say something.

Everything he had said was right; her career, one of the biggest things she had fought for, was also on the line and already she had lost so much just to make this dream come true. She couldn’t sacrifice anymore, she thought.

“Okay,” she said and heaved, “You can call Richard and his lawyer for a discussion. We’ll all agree to take the case out of court and see the way forward,” Sedem said and just like that she made another bold and adult decision.

It seemed all of her life she had been making such decisions and she hoped that this one would also end well for all parties involved.

Mr Kay told her it was the best decision and the rest of the team members agreed. They smiled at one another and with a firm promise from Mr Kay Freeman to get in touch with Richard and his lawyer as soon as possible with their decision, they went on to other discussions.