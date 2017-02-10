J.B. remembered

Although the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abuakwa North Constituency, Mr Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, was murdered 12 months ago, the incident remains fresh in the minds of Ghanaians.

A church service was held at the Ridge Church in Accra yesterday to mark one year of his passing.

Some members of his family and sympathisers also gathered at Akyem Old Tafo, his hometown, to do same.

Mr Danquah-Adu is reported to have been stabbed to death by suspected assailants at his residence at Shiashie, near the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange in Accra, on Tuesday, February 9, 2016.

He was suspected to have been stabbed multiple times during the attack about 1:45 am. He was 51-years-old when he met his untimely death.

He was survived by his wife, Ms Ivy Heward Mills, and children.

Suspect in court

A suspect, 19-year-old Daniel Asiedu, who is alleged to have carried out the brutal murder, with the help of some accomplices, is currently in court.

It is believed that the killer and his accomplices used a ladder to help them scale the wall and get into the house. The walls of the house have electrical razor wires.

Members of the MP’s household, including his wife and children, were in the house at the time of the incident but were reported to have been asleep in a separate room.

The death of the MP caused fear and panic in political circles, especially among parliamentarians, who had to put their sitting, as well as other activities in Parliament that day, on hold.

His remains were laid to rest at Akyem Old Tafo in the Eastern Region, after a state funeral at the forecourt of Parliament House in Accra.

While Ghana is not noted for targeted killings, the late MP’s murder was seen as a wake-up call to revise the security notes of the country.

Family petition

Marking one year of his passing yesterday, the family of the late Abuakwa North MP appealed to the government to accelerate the process of justice and deal with the perpetrators.

They explained that failure by the new government to bring the perpetrators to book would affect the electoral fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next elections.

The people of his constituency, Abuakwa North, were also seen in a solemn mood yesterday as sympathisers gathered at his home to mark the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Family members, most of whom wore black, could hardly hold back their tears as they began interactions with mourners.

Mr Danquah-Adu has, since his death, been described by many as a decent, easy-going and philanthropic entrepreneur and politician.

Most members of the public seemed to be fond of him, which was evident in the huge turnout of dignitaries from the entire political divide at his funeral to pay their last respects.

He is remembered for his benevolence and how he supported the education of many in his constituency and even beyond.