Indians in Ghana

The High Commission of India in Accra has been actively engaging with the Indian Diaspora and the local community through various events and outreach activities through the year 2016.

The High Commission of India celebrated the 'Constitution Day' of India on November 26, 2016, with the participation of the Indian community, students and faculty from educational institutions, representatives of Indian association and various state associations, participants of the painting and essay competition and officials of the High Commission.

Justice Prof. VCRAC Crabbe, was the Chief Guest for the event. Prof. Mr Ernest Kofi Abotsi, a senior lecturer and Dean, Faculty of Law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) was the guest speaker.

Justice Crabbe brought out how the Indian Constitution influenced other Constitutions in the world and especially cited that the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Ghanaian Constitution was borrowed from the Constitution of India.

Prof. Abotsi pointed out the salient features of the Constitution and how it guaranteed clear separation of powers and also expressed admiration for the way the judiciary functioned in India.

A week-long celebration of the 141st birth anniversary of SardarVallabhbhaiPatel was organised by the High Commission of India with photographic exhibition and screening of a documentary on October 29, 2016.

The “Ekta Divas on 31st October” was observed with the administering of the National Unity pledge and inauguration of the exhibition by the High Commissioner. Photographic exhibition was also organised at DPS International School in Tema on November 2, 2016 where students, teachers and some Indian community members attended the event.

Yoga is a 5,000-year-old physical, mental and spiritual practice. Having its origin in India, which aims to transform both body and mind. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. The declaration came after the call for the adoption of June 21 as International Day of Yoga by the Indian Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, wherein he stated: "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Essence of Yoga

It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature." In Suggesting June 21, which is the Summer Solstice, as the International Day of Yoga, Mr Modi had said that, "the date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world."

The Second International Day of Yoga was celebrated by the High Commission on June 25, 2016. An expert on Yoga from the High Commission gave a live demonstration with a group of practitioners. A lively audience was in attendance.

Indian’s in Diaspora

India’s engagement with the Indian Diaspora forms an important aspect of our overseas Indian affairs department. India has over million Diaspora living in all countries of the world. Ghana too has an active Indian Diaspora population.

The High Commission regularly interacts with them during various Indian events, festivals held in Ghana. The PravasiBharatiya Divas or the Day of the Indian Abroad falling on January 9 is celebrated every year to mark the contributions made by the overseas Indian community to the development of India. January 9 was chosen as the Day because it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa to head India’s freedom struggle that changed the course of history of the country and the lives of millions of Indians.

Annual convention has been held since 2003 with a Special symposium where eminent members of the Indian Diaspora are honoured with the PravasiBharatiyaSamman Award.

Recognising the needs of the non-resident Indians and overseas Indian citizens when they visit India, the Government of India has set up a special permanent facility (PravasiBharatiya Kendra) for facilitating their stay and travel in India.

The High Commission celebrated the Day on January 9, this year and a number of members of the Indian community living in Ghana participated in the event. The Prime Minister’s speech was screened and the High Commissioner delivered his remarks on the occasion outlining the various Government of India programmes and schemes of interest for the Indian Diaspora.

An interactive session was also held in which some issues concerning the Community were also discussed.

Vishwa Hindi Diwas (10 January)

World Hindi Day was celebrated at the High Commission on January 10, at the High Commission of India. A large group of students from DPS International School, Al Ryan International School and Roman Ridge School participated in the event, by reciting poems, and rendering songs in Hindi. An Essay competition was also held, whose winners were expected to announced on the morning of January 26 at the Republic Day function.

The High Commissioner, Mr Birender Singh Yadav presented his credentials to the former President of the Republic of Ghana on January 3, 2017.