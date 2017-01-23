Indian Culture in Ghana through ‘Festival of India’

To commemorate 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Republic of Ghana, “Festival of India- Maitri” is being organised in Ghana from January 25 to March 15 2017.

The festival is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

“Festival of India” showcases multifaceted aspects of Indian culture in its various colourful forms and has been held in several countries, recent ones being in Australia, Canada, France, Indonesia and Italy. ‘Festival of India in Ghana’ has been entitled ‘Maitri’, meaning ‘friendship’ as it is being held to commemorate 60 years of strong bonds of friendship between India and Ghana.

The ‘Festival of India’ would have components of Indian classical and folk dances, sufi music, Indian food festival, Indian film festival and lecture cum demonstration of Yoga.

The “Festival of India” will be inaugurated on the eve of 68th Republic Day of India, on January 25 at the National Theatre, with the performance of “Samanvay” by Lok Chhanda Cultural Unit led by Ms Maitreyee Pahari group. “Samanvay” is an amalgamation of different Indian classical and traditional dance forms namely Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Manipuri, Chhau and contemporary ones.

The group will also perform at the Centres for National Culture in Takoradi on Saturday, January 28; Cape Coast on Sunday, January 29 and in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 31.

Lok Chhanda is an institution dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the rapidly depleting traditional culture of India, under the stewardship of Ms. Maitreyee Pahari, the Founder- Director. The offshoot of a missionary zeal of a few committed and energetic young boys and girls, Lok Chhanda seeks to rediscover and rejuvenate the latent chhanda, in the common man.

In the rhythmic undulations of their bodies, weaving a lyrical tapestry of forms, in the deep azure skies of the tropical sun, it finds the idiom and connotations of a spirit rejoicing with gay abandon.

The preservation and presentation of these traditional forms, in their pristine idiom, is the cornerstone of Lok Chhanda's raison d'etre. Simultaneously, Lok Chhanda does not hesitate to experiment and evolve.

A part of its energy is devoted to experiment, innovate and juxtapose traditional forms with other forms - drawing inspiration from the former without distorting their individual characteristics, to lend the final presentation a classical touch.

These experiments and innovations have yielded rich dividends, in the form of novel choreographies and other interactive collaborations, which were well received by the connoisseurs and critics alike - both in India and abroad.

As part of the “Festival of India” a “Food Festival” is being organised in association with The Kempiski Hotel Gold Coast City from February 10 to 16. The inauguration of the Food Festival at the Kempiski Hotel would have Sufi and folk song recital by Dr. Mamata Joshi on February 10. She will also perform at the National Theatre on February 11 and DPS International, Tema on February 12.

The Film Festival will be held from February 24 to 26, at India House where three bollywood films, “3 Idiots”, “BhaagMilkhaBhaag” and “Sultan” will be screened.

The closing ceremony of “Festival of India” will showcase the dance performance "Saptarang" by Ms. Neeru Sabharwal Group at National Theatre, Accra on March 11. "Saptarang" is a poetic confluence of seven classical dance forms, namely Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Mohiniattam and Odissi. The presentation depicts an aesthetic beauty of each dance form.

It culminates into the universal ones of all the artistic expression and obeisance to Mother Earth with ' VandeMataram'. The Group will also perform at the Centres for National Culture at Koforidua on March 12 and Kumasi on March 13 2017.