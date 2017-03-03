Ghana’s 60-year journey - The challenges and opportunities

It is already 60 years since Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, lit the historic torch on the midnight of March 6, 1957 to mark the cutting of the country’s umbilical cord from the British colonial masters.

This feat was achieved through unflinching nationalists activities by our great freedom fighters, after several years of submission to the authority of the Queen of England.

The efforts made by key nationalists such as Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah, Mr Obetsebi-Lamptey, Mr Ebenezer Ako Adjei, Mr Edward Akuffo Addo, and Mr William Ofori Atta, popularly referred to as the “Big Six” in Ghana’s political history, have remained indelible.

Since the historic event of March 6, 1957, annual national events have been held to commemorate the hard liberation struggle and to eulogise those who toiled and laid down their lives to gain independence for the country.

This year’s celebration is set to be marked with pomp and pageantry, owing to the fact that it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the country’s birth.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already inaugurated a 30-member committee under the chairmanship of Mr Ken Amankwah to plan the activities for the year-long celebration.

GH¢ 20 million has been announced by the President for the all-important celebration, to be held on the theme “60 Years on: Mobilising for Ghana’s Future.”

Apart from the march past on March 6, some novelty initiatives and legacy projects are expected to be undertaken as part of the year-long celebration.

The [email protected] torch is expected to move from region to region, to whip up the spirit of nationalism and patriotism and to encourage every Tom, Dick and Harry to participate in the course of national development.

A Presidential Museum which will be a legacy project to celebrate the country’s former leaders and also the 60th anniversary, is also expected to be launched.

Reflection

As we celebrate this historic feat, it is important to reflect on the gall and glory moments and try to see how far we have come in all spheres of human endeavours, ranging from economic, social, political and other facets of national life.

As of 1957, Ghana was the world's leading exporter of cocoa, exported 10 per cent of the world's gold, and was rich in diamonds, bauxite, manganese and hardwoods like mahogany.

Dr Nkrumah's government embarked on massive road infrastructure projects, completed the Volta Dam project as part of a robust hydro-electrification which created the largest artificial lake on earth.

In the first three decades after independence, Ghana established itself as a formidable force in Africa, with massive industrialisation initiatives, such as the “operation feed yourself” and “operation feed your industry”, and promoted the concept of domestication.

The challenges

Despite the huge potential the country has in terms of natural resource endowment, not much has been done to properly harness the gold, cocoa, timber, bauxite, diamond, and other resources to transform the economy.

The country has lost its first spot on the league table of Cocoa production to its West African neighbour, La Cote d’voire.

A country that once had excess hydro-electric power as a source of electricity, now battles with erratic power supply, known in the local parlance as “Dumsor,” stifling the growth of local industries.

The least said about the destruction of the environment through indiscriminate human activities the better.

If the founding fathers of this country decide to participate in the 60th anniversary, they will not find a drop of clean water to quench their thirst, because illegal miners have polluted all water bodies and visited mayhem on local communities.

If Dr Nkrumah and other members of the “Big Six” decide to visit homes, especially in rural Ghana, they will be greeted with sorrow and despair from weakened voices that hunger and thirst because the rivers, streams, and virgin lands have all been defiled by strangers.

While illegal miners continue to hamper food production, not much has been done to add value to the natural resources, a situation which has kept the country in the periphery of the global economy.

After 60 years of independence, Ghana still suffers from a political leadership that always turn to the Western world cup-in-hand, seeking for loans to finance the national budget.

These loans come with huge interests and strings that kept the country’s economic umbilical cord tied to the Western world.

To compound the woes, official corruption in the form of bloated contracts, kickbacks, nepotism, and other well-orchestrated mechanisms to siphon public resources, continue to put the economy on its knees. The annual Auditor General’s reports have ample examples of such cases.

The country’s educational system is not skills-oriented, and has not effectively responded to the daunting national development challenges including the perennial flooding in Accra.

The educational system is geared towards making graduates to ask to be given fish, rather than create avenues to fish for themselves.

Despite these challenges however, the country has chalked significant successes, especially, in democratic governance.

For more than two decades now, there has been massive improvement in the political environment, unlike in some countries in Africa that are still grappling with military interventions and dictatorial regimes.

After Lt. Gen. E.K. Kotoka led the military intervention of February 24, 1966, that abruptly ended the rule of Dr Nkrumah and put a permanent embargo on the first republic, the political history of the country had been punctuated by other military take overs, until the inception of the Fourth republic in 1993.

High points

The country has however, been touted as a shining example of constitutional democracy in Africa and the world, with a deepening of its multi-party democracy.

The Fourth republic has seen the country go through seven successive elections and changes in political administration from one party to the other on three different occasions.

The giant stride that has been made in deepening the country’s democracy has been a major secret weapon that has kept the country’s flag flying high in Africa and the world.

Some significant progress has also been made in other aspects of national life, including strengthening of the justice system, expansion of education infrastructure, as well as contribution of human resource to the world economy.

Ghana’s illustrious son, Mr Kofi Annan was named the United Nation (UN)’s Secretary General in 1996, with Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas and a score of others putting their leadership qualities to bare in Africa and beyond.

The above notwithstanding, the country still has a lot of space to cover after a 60-year journey.

Prospects

Mr Kofi Annan once said, “Any society that does not succeed in tapping into the energy and creativity of its youth will be left behind.”

This great quote suggests that deliberate policies aimed at investing in the youth ought to be made by any country that wants to build and sustain its economy.

The 2010 Population and Housing Census (PHC) shows that more than 60 per cent of the national population is youthful, giving the strongest indication that if their energies are properly harnessed, the country will be heading for greatness.

The best bet for the country as it celebrates 60 years of independence is to formulate deliberate policies to create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.

Ghana has a lot of agricultural potential that has not been properly tapped due to the over reliance on rain-fed farming methods.

The “one village, one dam” initiative that the government has promised to roll out in the three regions of the North to boost al-year-round food production need be fully implemented to boost food production.

Another great opportunity for growth lies in the “one district, one factory” initiative by the government. If this policy is decoupled from the usual political talks and strategically rolled out, life after 60 will be a good story to tell.

It has the potential to inspire the process of adding value to the countries natural resources such as cocoa, gold, timber, as well as food crops.

Emphasis should be placed on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a measure to train the right human resource that will drive the industrialisation policies.

If Ghana must take its rightful place on the path of development, there is the need to create more space for women’s participation in decision making and governance at all levels.

This calls for the strengthening of female-friendly policies, especially the call for affirmative action.