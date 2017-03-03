Ghana 60 years on... Memorable independence day parades

March 6, 1957 has been dubbed a 'Day in Black History.' The former Gold Coast was declared an independent State known as Ghana, after 113 years of British Colonial administration.

Our independence was an impetus and motivation that opened the floodgates for the attainment of political emancipation of several other African countries in the 1960s.

Elaborate preparations were made for that significant Day.

Thus, the maiden Independence Day was celebrated in great pomp across the country.

The active participation of Elementary schoolchildren and students from second-cycle institutions was a prominent feature.

The National Anthem and other patriotic songs were taught during Singing periods on school timetables.

We were told about the composer, Mr Philip Gbeho, and others who came out with such soul-moving songs as Amansuon Twerammpon (Rev. Gaddiel R Acquaah, a leasing Clergyman of the Methodist Church), Dr Ephraim Amu and Prof. J.H. Kwabena Nketiah.

Rehearsals

Each school set aside some time to train its contingent of about 50 members or so, and regularly rehearsed the march past which was the highlight of the Day's events.

The marchers were expected to be neat, as the Regional Commissioner, the representative of the first Prime Minister, was billed to inspect the turnout of the contingents.

He would address the gathering, after which there would be a march past.

The flag of Ghana would be proudly hoisted, with the regional commissioner positioned under it, to receive the salute from the various contingents.

The orientation included a prescribed manner in which marchers should salute.

A few metres to the flagpole, somebody in the front row was designated to shout "Eyes right."

When the contingent had complied, still marching, another fellow in the back row would shout "Eyes front," as they continued marching to their original position on the park.

The criteria for selection for the occasion included neatness of uniform (no patchwork), and general smartness.

Each member was required to wear impeccable white canvas shoes with white socks.

Some of us were grateful for an opportunity to benefit from such a luxury while conscious of causing financial loss to the family budget.

In any case, I was fully aware that I was one of the many children in Elementary schools who went about barefooted in those days and made five or six miles to school and back, on a daily basis.

At best, some few sported brown canvas shoes or were provided with bus fare.

Public (Municipal) buses were laid on to pick participants, at no cost, from vantage points to the venue so that the marchers would not be late, or back out.

We were given miniature Ghana flags to hold in the left hand, but some schools, out of style and originality, especially the Girls schools, decided to sling them into the belts or waistlines of the uniforms of their contingents.

It was perceived to be a remarkable day. Still, most of us could not really fathom the import of the event, despite the pains taken by our class teachers to talk about the historical background and implications of nationhood during History and Civics lessons.

Among other things, he stressed how the date coincided with the signing of a Bond in 1844 which placed the Gold Coast under British rule.

To signify the autonomy of the new nation, the effigy on postage stamps and currency in circulation were to be replaced by that of the first Prime Minister, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Various positions occupied by European civil servants would be filled by qualified sons and daughters of Ghana.

He was particularly happy that white school inspectors, who came around unannounced, would be a thing of the past, since our own people would be more friendly in their approach.

We had to copy the list of ministers and their portfolios, significance of the colours of the Ghana Flag, the name of the designer, Madam Theodosia Okoh; and the different elements that are featured in the Coat of Arms.

The day following the Parade was declared a holiday for schools.

When we resumed, we were given plastic cups embossed with the Ghana flag and the Coat of Arms.

A tea party was organised in most schools and we were served in our cups and given a couple of cabin biscuits to go with the beverage.

Back home, the plastic cup found a prominent place in my father's showcase, a wooden cabinet with glass doors.

Then, 35 years on, in 1992, as fate would have it, I was seconded to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and posted to the Mfantseman District (now Municipal) Assembly, Saltpond, as a PNDC District Secretary, only a few days before the 35th anniversary of Independence.

Flanked by the district police commander and the district director of education. I was privileged to stand on a dais, at Victoria Park, to take the salute under the flag, after addressing the gathering and inspecting the contingents.

Traditional leaders, assembly members, heads of decentralised government departments and prominent citizens sat behind us.

Parents were there in their numbers to cheer their children. It was the first of many public functions of that position.

The thoughts that flashed back to me were like a slide show of my first Independence Day Parade at the Gyandu Park, Sekondi.

Gooseflesh assailed my body when the first "Eyes right" burst forth from the first squad.

The marchers included representatives of all the local Basic and Secondary schools, the police, prison officers, National Fire Service staff, voluntary and youth organisations, as well as traders and taxi drivers.

With tear-filled eyes, I gratefully acknowledged the honours being paid to Mother Ghana.

It was my first Independence Day parade, and there I stood, catapulted to assume such a position of responsibility and trust!

Sixty years of Nationhood, and I am wondering what thoughts are popping up in people's minds.

How has been the road that we have trodden to get this far?

What stories are we passing down to the generations that were not there to experience even the first decade of Independence?

To most people, it is so sad to observe that the importance of this day does not really matter; it is just another holiday...!

Well, it has been said that the attainment of nationhood entails more than having a National Anthem, a flag and a Coat of Arms.

It demands a deep sense of commitment to responsibilities while also protecting the fundamental rights guaranteeing the dignity and security of the citizens.

As we march into another year and decade, let us be resolute to re-awaken the great values enshrined in our National Pledge.

Our resolve to uphold the good name of Ghana should not be a lip service.

Rather, we should make determined efforts to change our sunken attitudes and negativity accumulated over the years.

Definite steps should be taken by institutions and organisations to rekindle the positive values such as discipline, patriotism, voluntarism and selfless service, honesty and vibrant unity to bind us together.

“Beautiful Ghana" can become a reality if each of us does his/her best even in challenging situations.

Let us lift high the flag of Ghana and allow the bold Black Star to shine forth in all of us.

As we hear the radio churning tunes such as Ghana, my happy Home and the rest, let us uphold our youth and leaders.

These days I watch the parades, thanks to TV coverage by various media channels. The pattern remains virtually the same, but the local touches depict our cultural diversity and richness.

Age 60 is a landmark event in the lives of human beings. Globally, it is generally the age of retirement from active public service and the threshold of senior citizenship.

By that age, individuals would have gone through various experiences and changing scenes of life. People begin to face challenges in health and ageing sets in.

In the life of an intangible entity, 60 years is still significant.

Nations rejuvenate themselves through their young people who ensure continuity and sustenance.

The youthful segment of the population is thereby a very critical asset that must be nurtured into viable and responsible adult future for nation building.

Given another half century, most of the young people on parade today would be in their ripe old age.

They shall be revelling in the memories from the 60th Independence Day anniversary parade.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOTHER GHANA!!

LONG LIVE GHANA !!