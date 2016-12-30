F.S Safo, E.K. Kyei Memorial Temples dedicated: Church of Pentecost

The ceremony took place on Christmas Day at Nungua. It was attended by several high-ranking officials of the church, the clergy from Teshie-Nungua Area, chiefs and queenmothers of the Nungua Traditional Area and other representatives of society.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, has dedicated and named a church building in the Nshorna District in the Teshie-Nungua Area after the first African Chairman of the Church, the late Apostle Fred Stephen Safo.

The 2,500-capacity church building has other facilities such as classrooms for children and teen services, conference rooms, offices, washrooms and a large parking area.

Reason for the honour

Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah explained that the building was being named after the late Apostle Safo due to the unique role he played as a leader, which propelled the church to greater heights.

He said the current Area Head of Teshie-Nungua, Prophet James Osei Amaniampong, was called into ministry by the apostle, while he the chairman was also groomed in ministry by Apostle Safo.

Mrs Georgina Birago Amaniampong, wife of the Teshie-Nungua Area Head, unveiling the plaque of honour

In a sermon titled “The Sinless Human Nature of Christ through Mary,” Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah read Luke 1:26-35, and traced the history of mankind through the Garden of Eden to the birth, death and resurrection of Christ.

He urged all to take note of the fact that when the devil deceived Eve in the Garden of Eden to eat the forbidden fruit, her husband Adam was with her.“The sin of Adam and Eve brought death and suffering into the world; however before these things happened, God had prepared Jesus as the Saviour of the world,” Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah explained.

He said God looked for a young lady who had distinguished herself and the Lord showed her favour, saying, “It was a miracle because God was creating another Adam and the devil that tempted the first Adam also came to tempt the second Adam but our Lord Jesus was victorious.”

The devil, he explained, tempted the Lord Jesus with three major issues of life. He tempted him with the lust of the flesh which was food, with pride which is public glorification or public display of power when he asked him to throw himself down, and when he asked him to bow down and worship him.

Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, therefore, urged all to be like Christ and defeat the enemy with the word of God.

A view of the Fred Stephen Safo Memorial Temple

Christians of today, he said, should learn to have daily devotions, read the Bible, listen to the word of God, pray consistently and worship God.

“Christians must also practise the word of God and pray about it,” he said and added that those of us who have believed in Him should be like a child who is well nourished and is growing up well.”

Front view of the EK Kyei Memorial Temple

The man F.S Safo

The Area Head for Teshie-Nungua, Prophet James Osei Amaniampong, said Rev. Safo was born on November 6, 1932 at Obo-Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

A section of church members and elders at the dedication ceremony of the E. K Kyei Memorial Temple

He was educated at the English Church Mission School and later took to self-education and private studies to improve himself.

He also took leadership courses in The Haggai Institute of Advanced Leadership course in Singapore and further participated in a programme organised by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Ministry in Amsterdam in 1986. He accepted Christ in 1948 at Obo-Kwahu and was called into full time Ministry in 1952 at the age of 20. Apostle Safo married Beatrice Adjabeng of Obomeng-Kwahu on November 3, 1957 and their wedding was officiated by the Rev. James Mckweon.

He described the late Apostle Safo as a “selfless and great gentleman who was full of wisdom.”

Prophet Amaniampong further said Apostle Safo was time conscious, regular and punctual at keeping appointments as well as attending meetings.

The Nungua Central Assembly, also known as Salem, started in 1985 and has gone through various phases, including the demolition of the church building. The current structure started in November 2013 and is estimated to cost GH¢5,045,422.80.

The family of Fred Stephen Safo at the ceremony

The ceremony also coincided with a thanksgiving service that was attended by the Vice-President-elect, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, and their entourage.

Dedication

In another development, the Teshie-Nungua Area dedicated a three-storey 2000-capacity church building and named it after the late Rev. Emmanuel Kwadwo Kyei

The church building is situated in the Baatsona District and was previously known as the Peniel Assembly.

The Area Head, Prophet Amaniampong, explained that the new building was more sophisticated than the previous ones.

The ground floor houses classrooms, offices and practical rooms for the Teshie-Nungua Area Women’s Ministry Vocational Resource Centre, three spacious modern children ministry meeting rooms, baptistery, library, a warehouse for the area and washrooms. The building also has a spacious car park.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong (right), the Chairman of the building committee, handing over the keys to the church to Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah

Prophet Amaniampong paid glowing tribute to the late Pastor Kyei and said the church was named after him due to his exemplary leadership and the number of lives he impacted.

The Teshie-Nungua Area over the last two years has dedicated and named churches after many heroes who served the church in various capacities.

Key among them are Apostles J. B Archer, F.E Antwi, D. K Arnan, Patrick Asiamah and A.T Nartey.

Others are Pastors J T Okrah, S .A. K Karikari, Emmanuel Nii Ankrah Vanderpuije and S.K Ayinor, Erastus Buabasah and J. W Asare.

The area has also named two residential buildings after two women: Adelina Owiredua Yeboah and Beatrice Safo, both wives of previous chairmen of the church.