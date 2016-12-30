Christians set to usher in New Year in style

Watchnight services, which hitherto were conducted within church auditoriums and meant to take members to the presence of the Lord to seek spiritual purification, have undergone certain modifications.

The year 2016 is set to end by 12 midnight on Saturday, January 31. As is now the case, the battle line over which church gets more patrons at its Watchnight service to bid farewell and to usher in a new year has once again been drawn, as churches continue to devise strategic advertising campaigns to win the game of numbers.

For the past five years or so, there has been increased clamour not only to brand the event with catchy phrases, but also to take the exercise to spacious areas in order to attract members of the public.

A billboard mounted infront of the National Mosque at Abbossey Okai

With the new development, Watchnight service, as the event used to be called, is becoming a cliche as churches continue to adopt more catchy and prophetic slogans and fill the advertising space with huge billboards and spicy jingles.

Last year for instance, interesting catchphrases such as Crossover, Passover, Flying Over, Prophetic 31st Night, Restoration Night, Cross over to take over, Fly over to 2016, Night of Signs and Wonders, were used by various churches to woo both regular and seasonal Christians who thronged worship centres on such occasions.

The elections of this year stole the initial energy that was supposed to have been gathered by the churches as compared to last year. However, with the elections out of the way, the last two weeks have witnessed an increase in activities that herald the 31st December night.

As usual, the city of Accra is flooded with huge billboards and banners of pastors and churches, carrying messages of hope, triumph and prophetic declarations for patrons for 2017. All roads will be leading to key places such as the Accra Sports Stadium, the Kaneshie Sports Complex and other spacious public places, as well as church premises, where the ministers of God will lead their congregations.

Banners hanged along the Awoshie street by Full Gospel International Christ Chapel

Visits

A visit by the Daily Graphic to the premises of some churches to find out how the “Men of God” and churches had laced their boots for the religious ritual revealed that as usual, the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) was set to win the bragging right of heavy patronage at the Accra Sports Stadium, if the number of billboards and banners, together with radio advertising was anything to go by.

The church has mounted huge billboards in many parts of Accra with the “Crossover” mantra of ICGC’s Pastor Mensah Otabil.

A billboard mounted by the FCIC Church at Kwashiemann

Thousands of worshippers will also converge on the premises of the Action Chapel International (ACI), off the Spintex Road, for the famous “Passover” service, as the General Overseer, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, delivers powerful prayers to facilitate their ‘Passover’ into the New Year.

For the Royalhouse Chapel, “Prophetic Watchnight Service” is the catchphrase, with the Apostle General, Sam Korankye Ankrah, expected to lead the flock and teeming members of the public as they make a triumphant entry into 2017.

More action

The Kaneshie Sports Complex will host the Love Community Chapel International which will hold a “Goodness and Mercy Watchnight,” with the Presiding Apostle, George Ayiku, leading the congregation.

A billboard mounted by the Love Community Chapel at North Kaneshie

While Hossana Ministries International will anchor their service on “Breaking Evil Altars,’’ the Fruit of Christ International Chapel (FCIC) at Kwashieman, led by Prophet Mafred Acheampong, is calling on the public to “come and be blessed beyond measure.”

The Lizzy Sports Complex at East Legon in Accra is the location where the Head Pastor, Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, will lead worshippers of Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, in “Crossing Over on Eagles’ Wings” into 2017. The orthodox churches normally keep their Watchnight services indoors, but with the increase in attendance on 31st Night, the congregation will spill over their auditoriums.

Advertising galore

The rate at which churches, especially the resourceful ones have invaded the advertising space, sends a clear signal of the fact that no stone will be left unturned to make 31st December a night worth celebrating.

A billboard mounted by the Freedom Chapel International Odorkor

While radio, television and newspaper advertising has intensified for the mega churches, ambient media has proven to be the most fertile battle ground.

Banners and billboards carry images of "men of God" in action, some of whom are making prophetic declarations such as "breaking the yoke of the devil," "ceasing your blessings in 2017," "the anointing will locate you," "walking in the presence of God," "Your year of increase," and “signs and wonders will follow you.”

Bus branding is another secret weapon being used as some buses belonging to churches have been awash with the watch night service messages. Those buses are expected to be put at vantage points in the Accra metropolis and adjoining suburbs to convey patrons to the action spots.

Social media

Social media platforms, including twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram, have not been left out as churches are deploying those media platforms to reach out to mammoth users. For some members of the public, especially the younger generation, social media advertising is the prime avenue through which they get to know about the watch night services.

"Sometimes, I receive text messages, whatsapp messages, facebook requests and even voice calls, inviting me to join Watchnight services of some churches," a young man I encountered at Awoshie, Raphael Kobby, said.

For him, he doesn't have the patience to be reading banners and billboards; "but once I receive a message on my phone, I quickly need to check it. Sometimes, I get angry when I see many of those messages," he said.

Expected messages

The Head Pastor of the Old Fadama branch of the Evangelical Church of Ghana (ECG), Rev. Maxwell K.K. Liwangol, had already given an indication that the "Walking in the Presence of God" service for 31st Night will be used to raise funds to support the church's building project and to fete the poor and needy.

He told the Daily Graphic that “God has been good to this country. We have survived trying moments, including the power crisis, industrial strikes, and most importantly, the general election and its related activities. But God's favour has been on us; so the high point in this year's 31st Night service will be special thanksgiving moments and resolutions for the new year," he said.

For the District Pastor of the Bethlehem Assembly of the Ashaiman Area of the Church of Pentecost, Rev. Daniel Sackey, there could be no golden opportunity to take his flock to the divine altar of God in prayer of intercession than the last night of the year. "It is a moment to break through the obstacles of the old year and seize the opportunities in the New Year," he said.

Common grounds

Though the reverend ministers will be speaking on different issues, it is most likely that messages of hope, thanksgiving, stocktaking and renewal of the mind will run through their sermons. It is also expected that prayer topics will be centered on forgiveness of sins, repentance, thanksgiving for a peaceful election, prayer for the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and the outgoing President, John Mahama. Testimonies are also expected to be heard from members of the congregation.

The services will not only be used to thank God for a successful and peaceful election, but also to pray for the prosperity of the nation. New Year resolutions are also expected to be made by the congregants.