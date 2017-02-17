Christians and change of government

When there is a change of government, Christians must continue to live as salt and light in their communities, discharging their spiritual and social responsibilities diligently.

Church leaders must be seen to be delivering on their prophetic mandate. Prophets and prayer warriors should take position as watchmen God has set over the nation and all Christians and church members should discharge their civic responsibilities to the state.

What is extremely essential is that people of faith in politics must conduct political affairs in ways worthy of the Almighty God they worship.

The Majority in Parliament should exhibit responsibleness in being good winners of political power. And the Minority members should show in their attitudes and actions that they are good losers.

This is very important. Total political life in Ghana must move forward - there is plenty of work to be done in moving the political, social and economic development of our dear nation to the next level and for the total well-being of our people.

The political campaign season in Ghana last year must have been murky on some occasions in our fledgling democracy. A mature democracy such as the United States’ shocked many around the world in the darts that were thrown at each other in the political campaign.

However, encouraging political behaviour for the national good after the elections took centre stage. Both the Republicans and Democrats’ key political actors tuned down considerably in the interest of the larger good, while some differences in governance perspectives remain.

And that is normal, but Uncle Trump is not chasing Barak Obama in indignities of political charges and threats. What is even more admirable, America has stronger democratic institutions to temper the use of executive powers by President Trump.

In Ghana today, President Akufo-Addo and the Executive in the new Government are now fathers of both the Majority and Minority in Parliament and all who they represent. We urge them to pursue the path of higher moral ground and excellence in governance as “Father of all”, and “President of all Ghanaians.”

We should live in harmony with each other:

“Live in harmony with each other. Don’t be too proud to enjoy the company of ordinary people. And don’t think you know it all! Never pay back evil with more evil. Do things in such a way that everyone can see you are honourable” (Romans 12:16-17).

President Akufo-Addo’s government has governance legitimacy for the next four years. They do not need to impress the citizens regarding their legitimacy as in military takeover change of governments we had experienced in this country. And so let’s move away from “post-coup d'état mentality” of practising governance.

Political actors in both the NPP and NDC in their political actions should reflect on Ghana’s political dispensation under the Constitution of the Fourth Republic and take due cognisance of the fact that no political power condition is permanent!

Partnership of the new government with all sections of the public is most desirable. We need all hands on deck for harmony, progress and development of our nation in peace.

In fact, some continuity in change for the good of Ghana is critical as exhibited by the former and the new Attorney-General regarding the Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire boundary dispute.

What political legacy will be visited upon us by this new government? What should be the attitude and response of people of faith right from their early beginnings?

The most important contribution of Christians is earnest prayer that brings about transformation. The Bible is clear on this:

“I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity” (1Timothy 2:1&2 NLT).

But Christians must also be exemplary hard workers in businesses and work places.

Meanwhile, the National Peace Council must not go to bed. It must remain active in advocating peace and brokering peace in the light of partisan political attitudes and behaviours; some of which are detrimental to harmonious coexistence and may be a threat to the stability of the 1992 Constitution.

Governments change, God doesn’t change. His instructions and ordinances in the Bible on good governance don’t change either.