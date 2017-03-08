The Brong Ahafo Region is acclaimed as the food basket of the country because of the amount of foodstuffs that are produced in the region and transported to other regions.

Besides these food crops, the region is one of the main producers of cocoa, the golden pod, which has for a long time been the mainstay of Ghana’s economy.

The region has two types of climates, namely moist semi-deciduous forest and the guinea savanna woodland, which are conducive for the production of a variety of cash and food crops.

Majority of the population in the region are engaged in agriculture. These farmers are engaged mostly in crop farming, livestock rearing, fish farming and tree growing; and produce a substantial quantity of food to feed people in the region and beyond.

Crop sub-sector

Figures available from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture indicate that in 2003, the region recorded 301,000 metric tons of maize production but increased to 510,000 metric tons in 2010.

The region’s production of 2.5 million metric tonnes of cassava in 2003 increased to over 2.7 million metric tons in 2010.

Cocoa production

Even though the region is one of the leading producers of cocoa in the country, its production capacity has gone down of late, according to figures obtained from the Quality Control Company (QCC) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

In the 2011/2012 season, the region recorded a production of 116,057,062.5 tonnes but declined to 89,058,625 tonnes during the 2012/2013 cocoa season.

The production of the commodity declined further during the 2013/2014 season to 81,901,812.5 tonnes and 73,019.25 tonnes in the 2016/2016 season, while as of February this year, a total of 67,450 tonnes had been recorded.

Figures obtained from the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of COCOBOD explained why the region has been recording declined production in cocoa.

The Brong Ahafo Region has a total surveyed cocoa area of 223,739.03 hectares, out of which 11,097.09 (five per cent) hectares have been affected by diseases.

As if that is not enough, a total of 58,496.55 hectares (26.13 per cent) are over-aged (above 30 years) and are, therefore, unproductive.

The above analyses indicate that as of now, a total of 32.13 per cent of surveyed cocoa areas in the region are unproductive.

According to officials of CHED, there is a massive rehabilitation plan to remove the unproductive cocoa trees which are only occupying the lands.

In addition, cocoa trees which have been affected by the swollen shoot disease will be removed to ensure that they do not infect the healthy ones.

To ensure that the cocoa industry in the region is resuscitated, improved cocoa seedlings will be replanted at areas which have been earmarked for rehabilitation.

Tourism

The Brong Ahafo Region boasts of tourist’s facilities that could rake in a lot of income for the country.

Prominent among them is the famous Buabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary near Nkoranza.

The sanctuary has a rare breed of monkeys which are considered citizens of the villages.

It is home to the black and white colobus monkeys and mona monkeys who are used to human beings and found on the compounds of the villages.

Other tourist attractions are the Kintampo Waterfalls and the Fuller Waterfalls, both in Kintampo.

There is also the Bono Manso Slave Trade Market, which is a landmark in the history of slave trade in the region, and the Forikrom Boten Shrine and Caves located eight kilometres off the Techiman-Nkoranza road.

The facility offers a unique range of giant rocks which form a heaven-like sort of shrines and caves.

Mention can also be made of the Duasidan Monkey Sanctuary, Hani Archaeological Site, River Tano Sacred Fish at Techiman, Bui Natural Park, the Nwoase Ostrich Farm, Kristo Boase Monastery at Tanoboase, near Techiman and the Asumura White Necked Rock Fowl Conservation, which are all rare sights which will excite tourists.

There are also festivals such as Apoo celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Techiman and Wenchi traditional areas, the Kwafie Festival celebrated by the people of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Akwantukese by the people of Suma Traditional Area, Addae Tuntum and Addae Kese by the people of Kukuom and Ayomso respectively and the Fodwoo Festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Badu Traditional Area.

Conclusion

The Brong Ahafo Region has played its role before and after its creation over the past 60 years since Ghana attained independence by serving as the food basket and producing its share of cocoa, which is the mainstay of the economy.

However, a lot remains to be done to enable the region to rehabilitate its over-aged cocoa farms, tap its tourist’s potentials and invest in the education of its children.

There is also the need for the establishment of industries to process the numerous agricultural products into finished products to improve the economy of the region.