Bridget, our bridge. A tribute by ATAG Craft Network Association Of Ghana (ACNAG), former staff and friends of Aid To Artisans Ghana (ATAG)

“Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on; they will rest from their labour, for their deeds will follow them.” Rev.14:13. Many called her Madam Bridget. Many more affectionately called her Auntie Bridget.

In 1993, Madam Bridget came on the handicraft scene as the first Executive Director of ATAG to execute a USAID-funded Handicraft Export Programme. She told us she did not have any formal education in visual art. Many of us were, therefore, quite uncertain as to what she could bring on board.

To our amazement, we started experiencing and benefiting from her vision, zeal and commitment to the development of the handicraft industry. Her passion for success, determination and hard work were her attributes none of us took for granted. The amazing part of it all was the way she showed genuine humility in all she did. She was a very kind-hearted woman. By the end of her first year, we started seeing changes in the fortunes of the craft industry.

Progressive changes

A lot of progressive changes subsequently occurred in our handicraft industry in the 23 years that Madam Bridget led us. With the strong support of the Board of directors, management, staff and stakeholders, we worked so hard that by 2002, proceeds from handicraft exports had reached a phenomenal US$4 million from a meagre US$150,000 in 1995. This, we know, did not come on a silver platter.

Madam Bridget believed that given motivation, training and financial support many artisans could rise to great heights to contribute meaningfully to their personal well-being and the socio-economic development of any nation. This has been proven over and over again.

Many artisans, stakeholders and ATAG staff benefited from training programmes, workshops and exhibitions organised by ATAG, in collaboration with their partners far and near.

Attributes of Auntie Bridget

Some underlying truths we know about Auntie Bridget which might have made her responsive are that she was born to public-spirited, culturally-conscious and God-fearing parents. It was no surprise that she loved crafts and served the industry with so much passion. She saw her public service as service to God, to whom, she believed, she would be called to account for her stewardship one day.

The following are some positive observations that artisans and former staff have made about Madam Bridget:

“As a problem solver, she had a way of relieving one of a challenge, grievance or worry. She abounded in ideas, which she shared. She challenged many to come up with new products and ways to build their capacity or improve their production methods and finish.”

Another artisan said: “She was a humble and teachable person always ready to ask questions, listen and learn. When she helps one identify a weakness, she will spend time, energy and even personal money to help one become a better person.”

A former staff said: “She sees strength in each person, harnesses it and hands over the mantle irrespective of one’s background. She would lead from behind when she sees that one has a better potential or skill in a given task without competing or imposing herself as the boss.”

Another person said: “Auntie Bridget consistently stretched, encouraged and pushed many people out of their comfort zones to step out and break new grounds. Many of her staff and artisans that she worked with have developed into confident, experienced and successful professionals working in Ghana and beyond.”

Listening to the incredible opportunities and linkages that she created for all manner of industry players, we conclude that she deserved the accolade “BRIDGET, OUR BRIDGE”. She was very passionate about people’s progress and fulfilment which fueled her passion for the development of the craft industry.

Madam Bridget was the bridge that provided easy access to ATAG. If one had a problem, she connected to the one and helped solve the problem. She was friendly, warm and approachable.

Network of craft businesses

Madam Bridget facilitated the establishment of ACNAG, a network of craft businesses by which we reach and help one another. She helped most of our members to attend foreign trade shows, for example the New York Gift Show, Berlin Fair, Ambiente in Germany and CIAO in Burkina Faso, among other shows. We benefited from the reputation she carved for herself. Hardly was anyone turned away from a foreign mission with a letter signed by Madam Bridget; whether one needed a visa or some other assistance. She was a woman of integrity!

She was the bridge that connected us to local, sub-regional, continental and international bodies and businesses. These included USAID, ATA, OXFAM, JICA, GTZ, CBI, FSC, CIAO, FORD FOUNDATION, GEPA, GIPC, WATH, AGI, NBSSI, PIER 1 IMPORTS, COST PLUS, AMC, MARMAXX, TJ MAXX, BAMBOULA, SWAHILI IMPORTS, HOME GOODS, SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTE, INDIA DESIGN INSTITUTE , TFOC, etc., just to name a few.

She was the bridge that linked ATAG to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi in her vision to help curb graduate unemployment. She spearheaded the ATAG - Integrated Rural Art and Industry (IRAI) of KNUST’s Entrepreneurship Programme. Under this programme, professional artisans and other industry players were recruited by ATAG to help the students with lectures on various topics pertaining to craft production and exports. Today, some graduates from IRAI have their own handicraft businesses functioning!

Madam, your deeds will truly follow you!