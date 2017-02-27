Bespoke Living - where products do the talking

The wholly-owned Ghanaian company prefers to let its products do the talking. The company specialises in the manufacture of furniture, cashier cubicles and hall fittings for homes, offices and banks. It also provides services for real estate developers, as well as one-stop services for apartments; where it provides windows, wardrobes and other furniture.

Bespoke Living, manufacturers of kitchen, bedroom and office furniture, has been providing products and services to its numerous clients for the past five years.

The Daily Graphic toured the flagship show centre of the company located at Ringway Estates and discovered top quality Ghana-made products for all categories of consumers.

In a chat, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr Adote Addo, said: "Furniture plays a vital role in enhancing the beauty of your house and office."

He indicated that the company derived its inspiration from the needs of consumers. "Once you empathise with people, you find that you understand their needs. We do what we do because of the empathy we have for our clients. We understand the needs of our clients and match those needs by customising every item — something for everyone, whatever their budget," he mentioned.

He explained that the categories of their products ranged from good quality inexpensive items to high-end ones.

Passion of the company

Bespoke Living prides itself as the largest indigenous manufacturer of kitchen, home and office furniture. "What gives us our sense of pride is the fact that we are able to produce our stuff locally with comparable standards to international products. When you enter our show centre, you'll think the products are foreign-made, not to say we do not have such quality locally!”

As a family-owned Ghanaian business, the company is driven by its passion and in-depth understanding of the needs of their clients. The entire operation of the company is focused on how to meet the needs of its clients. To Mr Addo, empathy is a critical value of the company.

In response to how the company is able to produce such high quality products, he said the company, which has its manufacturing complex on the Spintex Road in Accra, has state-of-the-art tools and machinery that allow the kind of finishing that meets international standards that befit its clients.

Mr Addo believes that given the right policies, encouragement and motivation, local companies can and will produce top quality products worthy of meeting the competition anywhere.

The environment

Commenting on the local business environment, he said: "Taxes must come down because our work is capital intensive. Nobody is against the payment of taxes but it should not be a deterrent to businesses. We need the right economic environment to thrive. There should be incentives for local businesses, as well as access to long-term finance."

It is not the focus of Bespoke to make super normal profit. As of now, the company makes marginal gains but is confident in what the future holds for it.

"Bespoke hopes to open show centres in key residential areas within the country to provide services at the doorstep of clients. Apart from that, there will be a flagship show centre where all the products of the company will be showcased. In all these, affordability will be the watchword," Mr Addo said.

Mr Addo is a versatile entrepreneur with 24 years of working experience. His career has progressed from selling phones from his car on commission basis to a windows manufacturer, and today the leading manufacturer of affordable high-end Bespoke kitchen, wardrobe and office furniture. Not only is he passionate about manufacturing, he also has business interests in the real estate and the oil and gas sectors.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ghana and a Master’s in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School.