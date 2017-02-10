Bentsifi’s Tattle - A guy about town

It came in one of those large jugs traditionally used to serve beer. The jug was sweating, its kaleidoscopic orange content dazzling as the waiter weaved through the tables and mingling revellers and set it in front of me. I couldn’t wait to have my first taste of it.

I lifted the jug by the large handle on the side and slowly but eagerly to my lips. My eyes closed. I took the first mouthful. It was cold, with bits of ice slush. On the right side of my palette, I savoured the mellow sweet tang of strawberry, and on my right, the sharp and unfamiliar smack of alcohol. It was so refreshing! As I brought the mug down, slowly opening my eyes, the coolness of the drink sinking down my whole being, I saw everything in slow motion.

Kokoroko

I am at one of the most invigorating joints in the capital that is certainly leading in revolutionising how the world perceives our foods, and introducing our produce to new palettes. What I just had was the Kokoroko - the mighty cocktail mix of alluring flavours with Akpeteshie at ‘The Republic’ bar and grill at Osu in Accra.

Owner brothers Kofi and Raja Owusu-Ansah have taken our local Apketeshie, added flavours and slush, and presented it in a whole new fashion that is attracting many new consumers, most of whom are foreigners, thus giving the drink brewed from tapping the palm tree, and considered peasant fare, new verve and bringing it into the 21 century!

So, as a result, the rapid popularity of the Kokoroko around the world, is helping to keep a lot of our farmers and tapers in occupation and sustaining their livelihoods. I am excited. And it’s not only the Republic boys who are doing such a great job of putting Ghana on the innovative global food map.

Selassie Atadika of ‘Midunu’ – a catering concern of very high repute is also so innovative with experimenting with our local produce and cuisine, that she has succeeded in presenting and serving TZ - as in Tuo Zafi - on the menu at very sophisticated soirees. She presents the tuo in the form of pasta, which makes it easier to eat with cutlery, and delightful enough for the palettes of foreigners.

Experimentation

I scream in excitement when I come across such new trends and experimentation. These are the things that take our food, as dynamic as our culture, onto new dimensions and get them introduced to new palettes, implying a growth in consumers.

A growth that only means an opportunity to sustain the advancement of a market for our farm produce. And by extension, our economy.

Simply put, this ensures our foods remain functional and keep work for the chain of people from farmers who plant the raw stuff, to the distributors who transport them to the market, to the cooks, like my budding self, who use our local produce! This is what culture and tourism does for an organised economy.

Yours truly likes to cook, as you may have realised. I like to experiment with different flavours in the form of herbs, and vegetable and I have devised some rather stimulating ways of presenting our local dishes in such a manner as to be able to serve at any international setting, be it a cocktail or banquet!

I recently served Ga Kenkey with ‘shitorlo’ grilled mackerel in the form of hors d’oerves at a function and everyone was somersaulting with great delight that at last they get to eat proper food during a chit-chat! And then, I have also managed to jazz up our own Nkontomire abom, and Ntrowa (Ntorba) abom with cut pieces of ampesi – yam and plantain and served them with toothpicks! Not to mention making a starter with Atcheke and tilapia as salad, in such a palatable fashion, if I say so myself!

Native Adventures

I call them “Native Adventures”, and are often how many visiting foreigners are introduced to our dishes! And you know, what I have described above is what attracts the international media, as has been validated by the fact that all those I have mentioned above, including my embryonic self, have all been featured on CNN - for free, I might add - and when shown across their global network have caused people from all over the world to come to Ghana to experience what we have.

And there are so many more of these stories out there. We can get on CNN for free if those who are innovative and dynamic are given the impetus to ignite the entrepreneurial adventures in them. This government promises such. We are watching.

I watched and listened with admiration as the incoming Minister of Tourism, Culture and Art responded to the queries at her vetting! She was eloquent and a delight to listen to. I’ve met Catherine and she is extremely affable. But, I perceive a fierce grit as well. She’s on top of her subject and is acutely aware of the collaborative nature of the sector she is to superintend. I wish her well.