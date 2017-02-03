Bentsifi’s Tattle - a guy about town

There is something about ladies with short haircut that I like. Maybe it is because, by the time I was old enough to appreciate anything, my mother had just been enstooled as a Chief (yes, not Queen mother, but Chief) of our ancestral home and sported a short crop on which her crown often sat.

My mother in her prime, was svelte and pretty and though she had begun to put on weight after seven children – me being last – she still looked gorgeous and poised.

Strong and confident and wielding power, she made men do things around the house and in the village, so, I’m stuck with that image being synonymous with the short crop. Incidentally, all the ladies I have a lot of regard for have at one time or other, worn the short crop and also exhibit the buoyancy my mum did in her youth.

Starting to blossom

Take Aunty Joyce – as in Aryee -, for instance. She so reminds me of mother. But Aunty Joyce is of a younger generation, and though in her 70s, still looks like she’s in her prime and only just starting to blossom! What a woman.

Since emerging in the revolutionary 1980s of the PNDC as Secretary of Education, through till now as she speaks the word of God to many, I’ve so admired her fortitude. A well celebrated citizen, I was wildly excited when I heard recently that she has had a house at her and my alma mater, Achimota School, named after her. What an honour! How apt! Salute.

‘See Ghana’ domestic tourism

Richard has just filled our glasses with some of the bubbly he’s just popped open, and Catherine - as in Afeku - and I clinked to the future. Like her predecessor, Mrs Afeku, the incoming Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts, just accepted her conventional position as Patron of our ‘See Ghana’ domestic tourism crusade and has promised to also support the cause.

I am delighted, naturally. The verve to get everyone in the strata of Ghanaian society to understand and appreciate the importance of tourism may just well have been given another boost.

You know, I can’t stress it enough, the fact that a flourishing tourism industry creates beautiful places to visit all around the country, and how this helps to improve the quality of life for those who live near them.

And while it still faces many challenges and opportunities in transforming its natural, historical and cultural assets into a thriving, sustainable sector that contributes to the poverty alleviation and rural economic expansion, our dear Ghana’s tourism can create wealth and employment in all parts of the country, and it’s a cost-effective way to regenerate run-down communities if well organised.

Tourism phenomenon

That was the crux of our discussion over tonight’s dinner. But, you see, I am preaching to the converted because Catherine seems quite well versed in the tourism phenomenon and is herself revving to get things going! We keep ending each other’s sentences. The vision is clear, and for me, the new government’s promise to transition Ghana into a convention destination is what resonates.

That is the key to building a tourism industry, really. Hosting big international meetings – as in conventions! We need to package and sell the nation’s meeting amenities to groups and associations abroad. We can fit in our 1500-capacity auditoriums and get corresponding hotel room numbers and match the rates. These conferences usually take up to like four days, so get them to come for a week and organize tours for them the remaining three days before they leave!

If a 1000- capacity conference is sold every month, just imagine what that will translate into until a bigger auditorium is built and we go for larger numbers.

Currently, the roughly 900,000 a year visitors to Ghana usually spend on average 11 days and pump some $1600 each into the economy in that time, making tourism tremendously important to Ghana’s economy. If we succeed in hosting an additional 1000 average meeting every month, that’d be something, wouldn’t it? That’s what we’re aiming for.

For us at ‘See Ghana’ we noted that while we Ghanaians tend to take holidays abroad, growing interest in our domestic packages is becoming increasingly evident that there is a market for domestic tourism.

This must be fully exploited. And we plan to. We will soon be rolling out our activities and calendar for the year. We want to ignite the adventurer in you, so get ready to come on a WangoWango road trip with us!