t’s eerily quiet, this time of day, except for the sound of the unrelenting waves, soothing as it is. I'm on the bridge. A short wooden floor constructed over the point where the sea files onto the lawn during high tide. I am looking far into the ocean, beyond the waves. It's dawn and to my left, the sun is gradually piercing through the heavy clouds. Its reflection on the sea is shimmering, and gives me something to focus on.



The community is to my right. Their canoes neatly parked along the shore. Each time I look that way, I see more activity and movement, as it gets brighter with morning breaking.

There's that certain calm that moments like this bring. A serenity that allows me to still my thoughts and help me focus on bringing clarity to those things that lay heavy in my mind.

Abandze Beach Resort

I like coming here for this exercise. To the Abandze Beach Resort. Two hours out of town, discreet enough to give me some great privacy. It's an eight-room hotel set along the Atlantic coast at Abandze, about 20 minutes drive before Cape Coast. Far enough to make you not want to leave prematurely because a call came through for a meeting in town, yet near enough to make the trip back should there be a great need.

Above all, it's a great place for resetting. Here at Abandze, I get to do a lot of introspection. There's no television, but just enough amenities to give you a "raw living" experience. One thing they do have is their superb kitchen which menu boasts mostly grills, and if you want it well done, Joseph will ensure it is done nicely for you.

I am renewed by the time I am leaving, having cleared the clogs of knotted thoughts on my mind. Only to return to the normal world to come face to face with yet more stark ugliness!

Young soldier

I just listened to Shatta Wale's tribute song to Maxwell Adam Mahama, the fine young soldier killed by a mob somewhere in the interior of the Central Region. The lyrics resonate with me, and the tears flow freely as the questions are asked in the song.

My tears are not only for the gruesome and callous murder of Capt Mahama, but for its "senselessness"! The whole idea of mob behaviour!

You know, in the heat of it, one is spurred on to do the killing, as if possessed! Then when it's done, over, and reality confronts you, you feel a sense of remorse and say, "Sorry." As if that makes it less painful, or go away.

The Captain's killing irks me so, vexes me so, the way it went. Captain., may your soul rest in peace. My prayers are with your family. May, only, God avenge your death!

Kokrokoo charities

But, let there be life! My good old pal Kwami Sefa-Kayi, through his charity called Kokrokoo Charities, launched a campaign to raise funds to purchase 100 brand new incubators for hospitals across the country. This is his effort to save lives of new babies who sometimes die prematurely as a result of the lack of incubator care.

Already, the charity has donated and set up a brand new Isolette C2000 Model Infant Incubator at Nsawam Hospital, and is imploring us to help raise funds to buy 100 more. Follow the charity on social media and find out how you can also help.