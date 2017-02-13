The Belinda Baidoo Model Search Africa on GHOne TV

Twelve beautiful ladies have been selected from the regions of Ghana for The Belinda Baidoo Model Search Africa which started airing on GHOne TV yesterday.

After last Sunday, there will be eviction every other Sunday until the final four are selected. For the period of the 12 weeks, the competitors will be given an overview of the global opportunities in the modelling industry.

The television reality show is to prepare young Ghanaian models with the requisite skills, tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the modelling industry.

Activities of the show would be focused on various skills needed to successfully compete, which are, cat walk, photo shoot, makeup, client relationship and marketing skills.

The ultimate winner would get a two-year modelling contract with MSA models in New York and Los Angeles.

In an interview with Showbiz, Belinda said she decided to push young ladies who have the passion for modelling owing to the fact that modelling does not pay well in Ghana.

“This is my little contribution to the modelling industry because it has not been easy for me. I had to sell sachet water on the streets to achieve my dream. I know many wouldn’t have the strength to fight on to achieve their dreams,” she stated.

Belinda Baidoo arrived on the fashion scene after winning Top Model Afrique 1998. She then went on to sign with Q Model Management in New York and has been on billboard advertisements in New York's Famous Times Square. She has also graced the covers of many international fashion magazines.

She has worked for prestigious fashion clients like L'Oreal, Nike, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Clairol, African Pride, Mizani, Victoria Secret, Donna Karen, Marc Jacobs, MAC Cosmetics, Target, Clinique, Guinness, Motorola, Vogue, Essence, Cosmopolitan, Pride and Canoe.