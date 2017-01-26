Radio stations review in 2016 (2)

Two weeks ago, I started reviewing radio stations in Accra and how I thought that they fared in the year 2016. Last week I had to interrupt to talk about how I felt the campaign (instead of lobbying) for a Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts had been done with no class.

A few of my colleagues in the media and some industry players took exception to my description and even went on to input things that could be described as being figment of their own imagination. That said, the point has been made and we move on to other more important matters, which is to continue and complete the review this week.

JOY: It would seem Joy FM’s morning show continue to haemorrhage from the mortal would it sustained in 2013 when Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah resigned. Some listeners think Kojo Yankson who has been on for two years was to establish himself. I still think something was missing.

To crown the good work Lexis Bill had done since stepping in to host drive time was recognised by the CIMG when they named his show and Citi FM’s breakfast as the joint radio shows of the year.

All other things didn’t change much. DJ Black was as regal as ever on his Friday and Saturday night shows and the news remained the most sought after.

Their sports went a notch up with many sports programmes during the day with the likes of Nat Attoh, Gary Al-Smith, George Addo Jr, Ridwan Asante and Bennet Owusu leading the charge. I felt stabbed when the Tuesday afternoon health show by Nortey Dua, Ultimate Health was chucked.

But the introduction of highlife by Andy Dosty was good enough compensation. Ken Addy and Billey, the oldies at the station stayed faithful to their fans with their own kind of music.

OKAY: This station is sustained by two main programmes: late afternoon show and morning show. Abeiku Santana had done all he could to set Okay FM up as one of the key contenders on the Accra airwaves in his first two years when he moved from Adom FM.

His foray into politics may have had an impact on his show by ensuring plateaued in the reviewing year, though as a presenter he still remained one of the most listened to in Accra.

Kwame Nkumah on the other hand had his own thing going on in the morning as he reviewed the newspapers and tried to create as much controversy from them as he possibly could.

These were the two people who kept the station running as they had previously done with the Peace FM news crew feeding the listeners with the news.

STARR: In 2016 a few changes took place at Starr FM with the major one being Bola Ray’s decision to step down as host of the late afternoon show and focus on being CEO for the EIB Network. Hitherto, they had brought Giovani to the show to familiarise with his co-host Anita Erskine.

Was it a good decision for Bola to do? Is the Giovanita partnership working? I have no answer to the first, but with the second I think it could be better.

Naa Ashorkor improved on the mid-morning show. I still think Nii Arday Clegg is cut more for a hard core talk show host than one to do a regular morning show.

One of the two bright spot on the station remained Jon Germain’s Drop Off and even brighter was when Kwesi Anim-Agyei stepped in for Jon when he was off. The other bright spot is the Starr Chat as hosted by Bola Ray on Wednesday. Good show it always was.

HITZ: Since the issues that led to Blakk Rasta quitting Hitz FM and aftermath thereof, the station has seen changes and growing from what it used to be.

KMJ has been doing well on the morning show, Amanda okay in the afternoon, Mercury Quaye getting cosy with his listeners on Cruise Control and Doctor Pounds has been hitting hard since joining from Pluzz FM.

The station has focused on entertainment as the core content and it has been the defining factor for a station that has suffered identity for so long. I don’t know about revenue, but in terms of content, Mark Okraku Mantey and his team are on to something good.

PEACE: What is to be said about the monstrous juggernaut that is Peace FM? The station continued to be what it has always been in all departments of the game.

Its morning show remained the most popular in the capital with the panellists being the most sought after in the game and its host Kwami Sefa Kayi remained the Chairman General to his corps of listeners.

Indeed he even had the chance to interview Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo less than a week before he would be declared president.

Again in 2016 (or rather especially in 2016) Kofi Kum Bilson got crowded out almost all of the time as he had only a little time to present his show, give his pastoral advice and read his LPMs.

Is it not time for Sefa Kayi and his team to continue till midday? Since Fiifi Banson had been gone Mickey Darling has held the fort securely and along with his motley of bumbling jesters, the Akuapem Brother has ensured that the drive was as hilarious as it was.

The sports guys were…typical Peace FM sports guys. Sometimes you want to listen to their commentary just so you would laugh and forget about your worries.

The news remained comical even when serious issues were being reported and Kwasi Aboagye’s Entertainment Review was as always the leading light in that genre of radio shows.

ADOM: It was an election year and so political presenters like Afia Pokua and the morning show host Captain Smart attacked the issues with all guns blazing.

Smart was as vocal as ever on his morning show Dwaso Nsem and another show on which he expresses his opinion and Afia Pokua was heavy on the news (Kasiebo Ye Tasty) and on her political shows right to the end of the year.

Jerry Justice stabilised himself, continued to hold his own on the Efie Kwanso and Ohemaa Woyeje also continued what she knew how to do best on the midmorning show.

YFM: YFM had a tough competition from Live FM, but remained the most successful radio station that targets the youth in my view. All their day parts registered with the target audience.

Their music choices on the morning show, brunch, early and late afternoon as well as post drive speaks to the youth. They lost a few of their presenters to Live FM, but those who remained and those who joined as well as those who returned kept the fire burning in 2016.