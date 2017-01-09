Prince Minkah joins Multimedia group

Former host of Class FM’s morning show, Prince Minkah, has joined the Multimedia Group of companies which includes Joy FM and Adom FM.

His new move is to fill the gap at Joy FM after the exit of Francis Abban who resigned from the Accra based radio station last week to pursue his interest at EIB’s Gh One TV station.

Formerly of TV Africa, Pravda Radio and Ultimate FM (Kumasi), he joined Class FM as Morning Show host in 2015 till his exit for Joy FM.

While at Multimedia, Francis briefly hosted Joy FM’s flagship breakfast programme Super Morning Show, and was anchor for Joy Midday News and The Pulse which airs on Joy News.

Prince told Showbiz he hopes to bring his experience acquired over the years to his new station.