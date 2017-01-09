eTV gears up for Ghana’s Most Influential (GMI) Awards

Television station eTV Ghana has started preparations for this year’s Ghana Most Influential (GMI) awards with a reminder to the general public to nominate their favourite personalities for the year 2016.

According to the organisers, since the call for entries was opened in December last year, a lot of people have nominated personalities that they feel have positively influenced their lives and society during the year under review.

Head of Brand Communications and Marketing for Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), Kwame Gyan, said this year’s event would demonstrate how Ghanaians appreciate and celebrate the good works of individuals in the country.

“eTV Ghana believes in positively affecting society through its programmes and events, hence the establishment of the awards to serve as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the good works of people,” he stated.

Mr Gyan said the rate at which the event has grown over the years is evident of how the Ghanaian society is dying for selfless men and women who positively contribute to the development of the country.

The list has over the years consisted of people from both the formal and the informal sectors, ranging from entrepreneurs, politicians, musicians, sportsmen and women, religious leaders and several others.

Last year, many showbiz personalities including Sarkodie, Uncle Ebo White, Abraham Atta, Lydia Forson, Abrantie Amakye Dede and Bisa Kdei earned spots in the 100 influential Ghanaian personalities voted for by the general public.