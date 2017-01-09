Charterhouse calls for entries for 2017 Ghana Music Awards

Charterhouse Productions Limited, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has called for entries from musicians, music industry practitioners and members of the general public that nominations for the 18th edition of the festival officially opens today, January 9.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is the biggest event on the Ghanaian Entertainment Calendar which aims to, among other things, recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the various players in Ghana’s music industry.

In a release signed by George Quaye, the Public Relations Officer of the company, it states that “all interested stakeholders are by this release encouraged to pick nomination forms from the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited, partner radio and TV stations or download from www.ghanamusicawards.com.”

The statement also added that, “Forms can also be filled and submitted online at entry.ghanamusicawards.com”.

According to the organisers, completed hand-filled forms with copies of CDs, Videos and promotional pictures should all be submitted to the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited not later than January, 31 2016 when nominations close.

However, works that will be submitted must have been released between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

The Ghana Music Awards was established in 2000 by Charter House Production to celebrate Ghanaian musicians. The awards ceremony, held annually, also features performances by various artistes on the night.

Hiphop artiste Elom Adablah, known in showbiz circles as EL, won the coveted Artiste of the Year last year and already, names such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and gospel artiste, Joe Mettle have come up as favourites to win the Artiste of the year.

The 18th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a Charterhouse Productions event proudly sponsored by Vodafone.