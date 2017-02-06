Celebrity Fanzone back on your screens February 11 on GHOne

The new season of Ghana’s most influential celebrity and lifestyle show Celebrity Fanzone will be back on your screens on Saturday, 11th February, 2017 on GH One at 9pm.

Celebrity Fanzone which was adjudged the Entertainment Show of the Year at the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, 2016 has regular co-hosts; Akosua Hanson, Jessica Opare Saforo and Chantelle Asante, and has over the past two seasons evolved to become a strong TV brand for promoting social justice, celebrating achievers in Ghana and also discussing very relevant social issues that affect millions around the world.

Celebrity Fanzone, since its inception, has also hosted so many stars in Ghana, notably; KSM, Reggie Rockstone, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Michelle Hammond, Stonebwoy, EL, Kwabena Kwabena and many others. Co- Producer of the show Barima Adu–Gyimah expressed his excitement ahead of the new season. “Celebrity Fanzone has always been at the forefront of relevant talk show

programming. The ladies will be bringing a lot more depth to discussions on various topics as well as interviews with celebrities from different fields.”

He also revealed that the new season will come with some exciting packages for all loyal viewers. “We've also taken steps to boost interactivity with our loyal viewers this season so they get to

give their two cents on any issue being discussed. I wouldn't want to give much away, our viewers should just stay glued to their screens this and every Saturday at 9pm only on GH

One.”

The new season of Celebrity Fanzone will now be screened on GH One on Saturdays at 9pm from February 11th, 2017.