The ‘ills’ of Ratray Park

The intended purpose for the park was to provide entertainment and also provide safety for its clients. Well it might have provided the entertainment and safety during its first three months of opening to the public but after those few days of opening, it has failed in both the safety and entertainment aspects.

Popular amusement park, Rattray which was inaugurated somewhere around June last year has been in its deplorable state since eight months after it became fully functional.

After eight months of opening to the public, I decided to visit the park and see for myself the entertainment and amazing things a lot of people had been talking about. I was rather disappointed on arrival. Safety wasn’t assured as wires and broken glasses were all over the place.

I was charged GH¢10 which is of course reasonable because the money would be used for safety and maintenance. As I searched for a cool place to relax and enjoy the view, I noticed a post that read WIFI and at this stage, my excitement and feeling for that urged entertainment so I quickly took my laptop out of my backpack and started looking for that comfortable place to enjoy this wifi.

I finally got a cool nice place to relax then the most annoying thing happened, I forgot to charge my laptop so it was totally drained out of power.

That didn’t bother me because I knew I could get power around to charge the laptop but after 15 minutes of walking around the park, the excitement started fading away. I mean how can this cool entertainment park not have a single spot to charge any phone or laptop? Where is the safety if I needed to make an important emergency call.

Just at the point of giving up, I noticed two wall plug sockets attached to a tree so I quickly run over, unzipped my backpack, took out my charger and as I was about to fix it, a deep voice echoed behind me “Boss don’t punish yourself all no dey work”. This statement gave me some chills down my spine. I was kicked in the balls. As I got up, I noticed my excitement didn’t allow me to even notice how loose those plugs where hanging and I must say those wiring are not safe at all. It’s clear the safety of the clients is not a necessity for whoever is taking care of that place.

So back to my story, as I sat wondering how I was going to charge my laptop so I could enjoy this wifi, I remembered Golden Tulip was just close by so I dashed there. After charging my laptop to the 100% mark, I went back to enjoy my wifi.

I brought out my laptop and dropped in my favorite song, “drinking class” by Lee Brice then the entertainment started. I went straight to connect my wifi button but I couldn’t find any connection so I got up, looked at that signboard again and tried to connect when the same guy with that annoying deep voice bellowed out, “boss nothing dey job here ooo”. At this point, I could only think about crying, why would Rattray ruin my day like this.

I sat there for 30 minutes wondering why I even visited the place. At 3:30pm, I got up to leave but decided to visit the loo then another shocker sent my tiny heart bleeding inside, the whole place was messed up on that day and without giving a second thought, I dashed out with speed like lightening and headed straight home. I don’t think I will ever step my foot there again.