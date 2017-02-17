Symphony orchestra gears up for album launch

A sense of eagerness is welling up in members of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) as time draws close for the launch of the outfit’s 11-track maiden album at the National Theatre next month.

Titled ‘The National Symphony Orchestra of Ghana Plays Ghanaian Classics’, the collection features the 30-member NSO in performance alongside Agya Koo Nimo & Ensemble, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Bob Pinodo and the St. Anthony Choral Group of the Anglican Accra Diocese.

The orchestra was founded in 1959 by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President. Currently conducted by Isaac Annor, it plays regularly at state and private functions but the chance to record some of its original or re-arranged material did not come till late 2015.

That was when, through an initiative by Germany-based Ghanaian musician and producer, Jonas Bibi Hammond, it was recorded live at the Kwabena Nketia Conference Hall, University of Ghana, Legon.

“The technological and logistical challenges were immense. It took three months of organisation and cancellations but through fortitude, patience and the collective efforts of a great team I put together, we got there,” Hammond says in the album notes.

Songs on the album are: ‘The Ghana National Anthem’ composed by Phillip Gbeho with drum arrangement by Isaac Annor and Jonas Hammond; ‘All For You,’ a medley arranged by Patrick Gbekle; ‘Echoes,’ composed and arranged by George Dor; ‘Ebe Ebe Tatale,’ arranged by Kweku Acquaah-Harrison and ‘Naa Densua,’ ‘Osabarima’ and ‘Abrokyire Abrabo’ composed by Koo Nimo and arranged by Dr Congo.

The rest are: ‘Apatampa,’ composed by Gyedu Blay Ambolley and arranged by Ato Quayson; ‘Hi Life Time’ composed and arranged by Ato Quayson; ‘Oman Ye Wo Man,’ composed by Uncle Ato and arranged by Patrick Gbekle and ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni,’ composed by Ephraim Amu.

The NSO has since its 50th anniversary in 2009, demonstrated a preparedness to wade into unfamiliar waters and achieve good results. The new album is one such venture.

The NSO was augmented for the purpose of the recording with drummers from Hewale Sounds and the Dance Company of Ghana with Francis Kwakye as head recording engineer and Allotey Bruce-Konuah as project coordinator.

The Executive Producer of the album which is on the Zaria Music label, is Dr Adrian Nii Odoi Oddoye of Akai Clinic in Accra.