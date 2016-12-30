Yuletide in pictures

Church services are always at the top of the agenda for a lot of Christians. Worshippers filled the churches to pray, sing and dance in praise of God for letting His son come to save mankind.

Members of the Church of Pentecost, Abeka District, used the occasion to thank God and also prayed for continued blessing in the coming year

The Christmas season is here again and many people have been marking the historic Christian occasion with a variety of activities.

Entertainment events also grabbed many people’s attention. The beaches attracted sizable revelers, both the young and old, and the numerous concerts featuring some of the well-known artists pulled in large crowds.

The Editorial Department of the Graphic Communication Group Limited singing a Christmas carol at the company’s end- of-year thanksgiving service

For others, it was time to see to charitable causes and help bring cheer to disadvantaged folks.

Several corporate bodies also took advantage of the season to unwind with staff parties. Others felt it more appropriate to term theirs as thanksgiving sessions for God having blessed them throughout the year.

Some holiday revelers at Kokrobite in Accra taking it cool at the beach

As the year draws to a close, there will certainly be more activities to see it out.

A Christmas party for the physically challenged at the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly in Accra

We wish all our readers a Happy New Year.

Children were not left out of the celebration