In the month of April, musicians Sherifa Gunu, Yaa Yaa and Akablay delighted audiences at the maiden edition of Corporate Wednesday hosted at the Golden Tulip Hotel and come Wednesday, May 31, it will be the turn of Hiplife duo, Wutah.

The pair have great tunes and the organisers of the show, THE LINK GH and Golden Tulip, are hopeful the group who recently got back after splitting for close to eight years are the best for the second edition.

“Wutah Afriyie and Wutah Kobby have great songs and with a corporate event like this, the duo are faultless for the occasion. Wutah have never disappointed at any of their shows and this one will be no different,” Gladys Osei Owiredu, General Manager for Corporate Wednesday, stated.

Corporate Wednesday is an initiative to create the most favourable environment with an array of quality entertainment for corporate executives with busy schedules to relax their minds, bodies and unwind.

The occasion, the organisers trust, will help develop local talents by tapping the experience of some renowned musicians who are expected to be in Ghana to nurture and groom local acts.

“The event gives opportunities for participants to interact with senior business executives (CEOs) and find valuable ways to expand one’s knowledge, create partnerships and meet potential new clients,” Ms Owiredu said.