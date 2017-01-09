Why my comedy shows are successful abroad – Basketmouth

Basketmouth told Peter Okocha during an interview on BBC News programme Focus on Africa which was monitored by Vanguard Potpourri that the universality of his jokes was the reason why his jokes are well received abroad. He said: “I try as much as possible to make my materials universal.

So that way, I don’t goof. When I come to UK to do my gigs or even in America, I try as much as possible to avoid saying anything about Nigeria. These guys don’t know anything about Nigeria. My jokes are always universal, which is the reason I can easily break into those grounds.”