WATCH Asamoah Gyan rap to Reggie Rockstone's "Keep Your Eyes on the Road"

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan will be headed for more serious business later this month in Gabon when he attempts to end Ghana's 34-year wait for a senior trophy in football when he leads his teammates into battle at the AFCON 2017.

But for now, the Stars skipper who is on holidays before joining his teammates for the pre-AFCON camp in the United Arab Emirates has taken to Instagram show-off his skills as a rapper.

Gyan, whose first attempt at music was a rap verse on a hit song with close pal Castro titled African Girls, in this video raps almost seamlessly to Reggie Rockstone's iconic hit song - Keep Your Eyes on the Road.

Gyan was also featured on another hit by Castro titled Odo Pa, he also owns a musical troupe christened the ASA Band.

Watch Gyan rap along to Reggie Rockstone's Keep Your Eyes on the Road below;