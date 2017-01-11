UK rapper sentenced to 23 years for rape and false imprisonment

Real name Courtney Hutchinson, the 32-year-old will also remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Rapper DVS has been sentenced to 23 years for false imprisonment and rape after he kidnapped and tortured a 20-year-old woman for three days.

DVS, from Brixton in south London, is known for songs such as Hometown.

And his part as Brownie in 2016 film The Intent, which also featured Krept & Konan and Fekky.

Some of the victim's injuries reported by the Metropolitan Police included severe burns from a hot iron, a fractured eye socket, broken nose, dislocated shoulder and a stab wound to the hand.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that during the three days he dragged the victim around the flat by her hair, whipped her repeatedly with a phone charger cable and made her put her hands behind her back while he punched her in the face and throat.

The grim ordeal was only over for the victim when she managed to flee the flat naked, but not before he raped her and told her she would die.

Detective Sergeant Jimi Tele, from Newham police, said: "I would like to praise the bravery and determination of the victim of this truly harrowing ordeal.

"Her resoluteness in coming forward and working with the police in securing the imprisonment of a truly dangerous offender is worthy of the highest recognition."

"The level of violence he inflicted was so severe it demonstrated his total disregard for the victim as a human being, subjecting her to levels of callousness and danger that are rarely seen."

He also urged for "others who have suffered similar violence, whether at the hands of this offender or another" to contact the police.