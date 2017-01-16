Tonto Dikeh begs Mercy Johnson

No doubt motherhood must be working magic on Nollywood superstar, Tonto Dikeh as the fiery actress took to her Instagram handle last Friday morning to apologise to fellow superstar actress, Mercy Johnson, whom she insulted four years ago, calling her baby “witch bitch’.

In what was her New Year resolution, Tonto resolved to bury all old hatchets and thus sent a stirring ‘forgive me’ message to her colleague. [email protected] Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago.

I want to use this medium to say I am so sorry, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart. I had no right to say what I did, I totally disgraced myself with that.

“As a mom, I do realise a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love. I am sorry MJ, I am sorry to your lil’ girl or boy.

We don’t have to love each other to realise when we are wrong. I have had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologise to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago... To err is human but to forgive is divine!!! I’m not trying to be the better person, you deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God.

I found God and everything in my life changed. Let me tell you about him sometime. God bless you and yours!!! Happy New Year. Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill-mannered words to your infant but please eventually do”, she wrote. Source: Vanguard.

