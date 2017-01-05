Stonebwoy wins Best Video at 2016 4syte Music Video Awards

Reggae/Dancehall singer Stonebwoy won the 2016 4Syte Music Video Awards nod for Best Video at the ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre. He won with video ‘Talk To Me’ which features US-based Jamaican dancehall artist, Kranium.

The event witnessed captivating performances from Shatta, Samini, Guru, Kwaw Kesse and Medikal among others.

Other winners on the night include Guru who picked Best Choreography with video Samba, M.anifest won Best Special Effect Video with video W’ani Aba, Shatta Wale (Best Reggae/Dancehall Video) with Kakai, Best Directed Video – VVIP with Dogo Yaro and Best Collaboration Video went to Criss Waddle ft Stonebwoy with Bie Gya