Stonebwoy to support disabled persons

Award winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has disclosed that he will support surgery for persons who have been disabled through accidents. The musician, who went through a successful knee replacement surgery last year after being involved in a motor accident, says the decision is to fulfil his Livingstone Foundation’s commitment of assisting the needy and vulnerable in the society.

He made the disclosure when he donated and paid for the medical bills of a patient at the St Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua last weekend.

Established in 2014, the Baafira artiste said the purpose of the Livingstone Foundation is to support surgery for disabled persons.

“The foundation will support payment of bills of those that have been disabled one way or the other by accidents especially those who need to have orthopedic treatment,” he said.

Last weekend’s project wasn’t the first carried by the foundation. In the past, it has put smiles on the faces of many people with its philanthropic projects such as the “Bless My Community” Concert.

“It’s my prayer that the Good Lord will continue to bless me so I can also be a blessing to others,” he stated.