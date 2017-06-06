The eighth edition of the Exclusive Men Magazine was launched at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra last Friday.
It was a glitzy affair with notable showbiz personalities like Amanda Jissih, Bola Ray, Andy Dosty, Della Hayes, Gloria Sarfo, KKD, Bessa Simons and Abrantie the Designer in attendance.
The launch also attracted company executives including Mr Jonathan Amofa of Kingdom Herbal; Mr Emmanuel Jones Mensah of Empire Cement & Carabao Energy Drink; Mr. Charles Yeboah of Wachals Real Estate and Mr David Jones Mensah of Dominion Oil.
Kojo Rana, Executive Director of EMY, giving a speech
Presenter, Andy Dosty and a friend
(From left) Designer Abrantie The Gentleman, Clement Owusu CEO of Exclusive Men Magazine and KKD
It was announced at the launch that this year’s Exclusive Men Of The Year (EMY) awards night will come off on Saturday, June 24, at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City Ball Room. Personalities in contention for the Man of the Year (Entertainment category) are Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Lil Win, Shatta Wale, DJ Black and Kofi Asamoah.
Gloria Sarfo and KKD
Other categories being contested for include Man of the Year (Communications), Man of the Year (Sports), Discovery of the Year, Fashion Designer of The Year and Man of the Year (Style).
MUSIGA president, Obour
Artistes scheduled to perform at the awards night include Meiway, Osibisa, Efya, Irene Logan, the Patch Bay Band and Tema Youth Choir.
Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong (left) being presented with a painting of himself
Bessa Simons (left) with movie producer George Bosompim and Dela Hayes
The newest edition of the Exclusive Men Magazine has Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Investments and Special Ice Mineral Water, as the front cover.