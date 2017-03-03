Sixth Fokkex Media Awards launched

Organised by Foklex Media Productions, this year's event will be held on April 1, 2017 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The sixth edition of Foklex Media Awards, aimed at rewarding electronic media practitioners in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Central, Western and Northern regions has been launched.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the CEO of Foklex Media Productions, Mr Frank Owusu said unlike the previous editions, nominees would be voted for via Whatsapp and Facebook this year and therefore assured nominees not to entertain fears of a possible rigging.

He said the award committee has instituted a system that would ensure that it was free and fair and that the committee has added two more media aside the short code voting process to ensure that all nominees have equal chances of winning.

He admitted that people were losing confidence in the awards as some were claiming that some people pay to win their categories.

The Foklex Media Awards was instituted in 2006.