Shatta Wale, Obaapa Christie for Festival of Lights 

The maiden edition of Festival of Lights, a production under the Tigo Music initiative, will happen at the Nungua Junction Mall in Accra on Saturday, December 31.

Artistes billed to perform at the 7: 00 pm event which aims at providing an exciting access to great music experience to Tigo users, include Shatta Wale, Obaapa Christie and Qwesi Oteng. They will all be supported by the Patch Bay Band.

Edem Seshie, one of the organisers of the show, told The Mirror the event would incorporate stunning fireworks like those seen in places like London, New York, Paris and Dubai during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We have flown in fireworks experts and we believe the night would be a great one,” he said.