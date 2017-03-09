Residents of La and its environs had more than enough music to enjoy last Saturday when some of the best of Ghana’s artistes stormed the Trade- Fair for YFM’s Area Code Jam.

The jam, sponsored by Guinness Ghana had on its bill Shatta Wale, Yaa Pono, Kofi Kinaata, Tee Phlow, Jupitar, Shegah, Eye Judah as well as some underground artistes pulled a huge crowd.

Yaa Pono who came earlier than expected got the large crowd screaming on top of their voices when he started his performance with Gbee Naabu, a diss song he did for Shatta Wale.

He continued his performance with popular songs like Shopping Mall, Bibi Nti, Amen and Like That.

Kofi Kinaata on the other hand had a wonderful day. Arguably one of the popular musicians, the crowd was already singing to his popular song, Confession before he started performing.

Kofi Kinaata did not have to do much singing since the crowd knew almost all his songs. From Susuka, Sweetie Pie to Confession, Kofi Kinaata entertained the crowd.

Unfortunately for Enemies’ hitmaker, Jupitar, his CD couldn’t play so he had to resort to free styles. Even with that, he got the crowd engaged and they sang along to some of his popular songs.

Sporting a white outfit, Shatta Wale was obviously the man of the moment. He started his performance by addressing his “beef” with Yaa Pono and boasted that the latter can never end his career.

He spent one hour on stage entertaining the crowd with songs like Mahama Paper, Chop Kiss, Dancehall Commando, Korle Gonno, Dancehall King, Obordorbidi, If I Collect, Kpuu Kpaa and Don’t Try.

The crowd went gaga when he sang Say Fi, a diss song he did for rapper Yaa Pono. There was no dull moment during Shatta Wale’s one hour performance.

Tee Phlow, Shegah and Eye Judah on the other thrilled the crowd with their performances.

Organised by YFM, Area Code Jam is an annual show held in some selected communities in the country.