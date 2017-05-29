Shatta Wale proved once again why he is arguably the biggest artiste in the country with his remarkable performance at the Ghana Meets Naija concert which came off on Saturday, May 27 at the Accra International conference Centre.

Although there were an impressive array of artistes on the night, Shatta Wale’s appearance was the most anticipated with fans chanting his name right from the start of the event.

The Ayoo hitmaker did not disappoint his teeming fans as he raised the roof of the Conference Centre dropping hit after hit. He took it to anoyther level when his wife, Shatta Michy, joined him to perform their new banger, Low Tempo.

The Ghana Meets Naija concert has been touted as the platform for the biggest artistes in both Ghana and Nigeria to share one stage and thrill music lovers and the Nigerian artistes were on hand to make their country proud.

Among the Nigerian contingent, Tiwa Savage put on the strongest performance with an amazing entrance, choreography and stagecraft.

The energy Tiwa Savage and her backup dancers was obvious throughout her set and was made even more impressive by the fact that she performed alongside her dancers while singing as well.

The battle between Manifest from Ghana and Falz from Nigeria proved to be an even one as both artistes had similar styles and performance.

However, M.anifest had a slight edge over Falz as he was the only artiste on the entire night who performed with a live band. Manifest was also joined by new sensation, Worlasi to perform their song 100 Percent.

Although Davido has only a limited time on stage compared to the other artistes who performed earlier, he still managed to put on a very good show. His newest chart-topping single If, was a huge crowd favourite.

Besides the artiste “power struggle,” the DJ battle was another arena where Ghana was to test her might against Nigeria. DJ Obi from Nigeria was the overwhelming winner when he came against Live FM’s DJ Lord. DJ Lord chose to rely heavily on American hiphop music for his mixes which proved to be far less popular than the Nigerian/Ghanaian mix from DJ Obi.

One highlight of the event was winner of Talent Kids reality show, DJ Switch who proved that her victory in the reality show was no fluke. As one of the acts who was served as a curtain raiser for the show, she made sure she left a lasting impression on patrons.

Other artistes who performed on the night were Liwin, Kojo Cue, Article Wan, Eno, B4Bonah among a host of others.