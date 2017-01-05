Selly: I love to look good

For someone whose long cherished dream was to pursue a career as a fashion designer, former Big Brother Africa housemate, Selly seems to have gotten exactly what she wished for- to “dress to kill”.

The wife of Praye Tietia recounted how she couldn’t pursue her passion for a career in fashion designing because her mother, who had starred in major film productions, wanted her to be a flight attendant; believing that therein lay her true calling.

“Whilst growing up, I had the desire to be a fashion designer but my mother didn’t like the idea. But as I grew older, I took particular interest in how I looked anytime I stepped out, obviously, fashion has been my passion and I’m living it now,” she she told Showbiz in an interview on Tuesday.

For her, it isn’t about impressing anyone or catching the attention of “competitors” but her style of fashion has been inspired by how she loves to look good every time.

Alongside the slay queen’s fondness to look good, her sense of style is aimed at promoting local designers and said she was happy about her contribution so far.

“There are many young designers in the country who want recognition so I always use every opportunity to promote their works by patronising their designs. The feedback since I started this agenda has been great and I hope to use the platform I have to sell Ghanaian designs to the outside world,” she said.

Her style has won her many admirers and awards among which include the Best Dressed Celebrity at the Kid’s Choice Jigwe awards last year. She has also been a multiple recipient of the Eurostar Limousine’s style accolades which aims to honour celebrities who slay on the red carpet.

Alongside her regular television appearances as host of The Premieres on Joy Prime, Selly has featured in a number of movies yet to be released. At last year’s Pan African Awards in Togo, Selly proudly won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie, In Six Months Time.

Prior to that award, Selly had earned a nomination for Most Promising Actress at the City People’s Awards in Nigeria. Her favourite movie, she said, was African Child in which she played the role of an orphan.

As an actress, the curvaceous young lady who got married to Cartel Big J, in 2014 has featured in many movies among which include Beautiful Ruins, Any Other Monday and You May Kill The Bride.

For this year, Selly says she plans on starting her own TV production and also launch a lingerie line of collections.