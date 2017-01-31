Season 2 of 'Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson' to hit your screens in February

Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson, which first aired in August 2016 has shot up in terms of viewership and ratings making it one of the most cherished TV shows in Ghana.

The second season of the hit satirical talk show Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson is scheduled to hit your screens on Sunday, February 12, 2017 on Joy Prime, Multi TV at 8pm.

The producer Barima Adu-Gyimah speaking ahead of the new season expressed his excitement and entreated all viewers to stay tuned for some ‘rib-cracking’ interviews and skits.

“Our first season received generally positive reviews. Viewers loved Nii’s hilarious take on various trending topics as well as his interviews with guests from diverse backgrounds.

There’s a lot more to look forward to in the upcoming season; rib-cracking skits, fun games with guests and so much more. You can call it the deluxe version of late-night talk shows. I entreat our viewers not to miss a single episode this season,” he stated.

The show which begins with an opening monologue by the host- telling some topical jokes before previewing the night’s guests witnessed the likes of Majid Michel, Joselyn Dumas, Asiedu Nketia, Becca and Michelle Hammond, Kwaku-Sintim Misa (KSM), and Hon. Boniface Abubakar-Siddiq all passing through and revealing a part of themselves that many do not often get to see in the first season.