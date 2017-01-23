Sarkodie fears to collaborate with me - Quata

For two years now, Rapper Quata Budukusu says he has invited almost all the best rappers in Ghana for a feature but none has been bold enough to honour his invitation because they are afraid of him.

Real name, Jacob Kwame Etroo, Quata Budukusu told Showbiz he feels he stands tall among all the rappers hence their refusal to accept to feature on his songs.

“I have reached out to almost all the A-list rappers in Ghana including Sarkodie, Flowkingstone just to mention a few and none has accepted to feature. I think it is fear because they know my lyrical prowess and how good I am. The only way you can know one rapper is better than the other is when both of them are on one song and that I believe is what they are preventing,” he said.

According to him, “these rappers would only feature weaker artistes they can always dominate and run away from me when I call them.”

He added that he literally pleads with musicians for a feature and yet still his offer is turned down. “This issue is not about rappers alone. I have reached out to Stonebwoy and a couple of others and all I hear is one story or the other,” he said.

The Baby hit-maker said he helped these artistes during his heyday but now he has to beg them to get a feature.

“For two years now, I have been begging Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Flowkingstone and others and they keep tossing me and giving me flimsy excuses. However, the sad thing is that these same rappers are always featuring on songs of other artistes,” he lamented.

In his glorious days, Quata Budukusu worked with artistes such as Kojo Antwi, George Jarrah, KK Fosu, Tinny, Reggie Rockstone, VVIP, Sarkodie, Trigmatic, Kwaw Kese and Okra Tom Dawaud and that, he said, is due to his credentials as an artiste.

“For the record, I brought tongue twisting to Ghana and no artiste can dispute that. I have hit songs like Baby, Onie, Pretty Face, Atwere and I wonder why any artiste would think I am not good hence their refusal to feature on my song,” he stated.

He also expressed concern about the situation where DJs close their doors on old artistes working hard to bounce back by refusing to play their music.

“What is happening on our music scene is that radio presenters and artiste managers have their favourite musicians and once you don’t belong to their camp, then you are out of the game,” he said.

He used the opportunity to tell his fans to watch out for him. Currently Quata has two songs - Ginger, featuring South Africa’s Uhuru, and Hallelujah, which he says will take Ghana by storm.