Rulers hail Nana Addo with "Baba "

The song which congratulates the newly elected President of the country also thanks Ghanaians for conducting themselves resulting in an election devoid of violence with the defeated party conceding defeat.

As congratulatory messages flow to the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for winning the just-ended general elections, music duo, Rulers, have composed a song titled Baba as their own form of hailing him.

According to the duo made up of Star Boy (Nii Akwei Bonsu) and Saint One (Reuben Alhassan Mahama), the song talks about the struggles men have to go through before achieving greatness in life.

It also expresses how God rewards men who work hard to attain greater heights just as the NPP candidate had persevered for years and won the election on his third attempt so they believe he deserves praise for his strength and courage.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Rulers noted that excepts from the song said ''God did not make me fall and did not let me down. He made me stand tall. He is the Alpha and Omega and I thank him for making me achieve greatness".

When asked about their decision to compose such a song, Rulers explained that, “It is important to create awareness on perseverance in everything one does in life.

'There is the need for eveyone to fight hard and stay focus in order to achieve whatever heights he or she seeks to attain in this life just as Nana Addo who failed to get the mandate of Ghanaians in the 2008 and 2012 election but got the nod this year’, they added.

Signed under Rulers Empire Forever, Rulers can boast of songs such as Your Body featuring S.K Original, Esi Attah featuring Kofi B, Party Sem with Akatakyie and Lazy Dazy, Akweley and Yaayi.