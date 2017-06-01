The launch which also coincided with the 25th anniversary of the festival saw the Minister and the traditional leader of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta, do the historical candle light walk from the London Bridge in Cape Coast through some principal streets of town.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Catherine Afeku, last Thursday launched the 2017 edition the Pan African Festival (PANAFEST) at a ceremony in Cape Coast.

PANAFEST which is celebrated every other year provides a forum to promote unity among Africans on the continent and in the Diaspora, and affirm the common heritage of Africans across the world by defining and promoting Africa’s contribution to world civilisation.

Prior to the procession, a bonfire night held had in attendance Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Nana Oduro-Kwateng, Chief Director Ministry, Mr Kojo Antwi, CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Company, international Reggae artiste, Gramps Morgan who is PANAFEST Ambassador, members of PANAFEST Foundation and tourists from Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Cameroon and Kenya.

The festival which attracts huge number of tourists from Africa and the Diaspora into the country has over the years lost its steam and Mrs Afeku is hoping to use this year’s celebrations which would come off from July 25, to August 2, 2017, to revive interest and enthusiasm in the festival.

Speaking in an interview with the Graphic Showbiz, Mrs Afeku indicated that the festival has provided an opportunity to tap into the economic advancement of Africans in the America, and made them aware that they have an option to come home, create routes, build and rebuilt.

Mrs Afeku said that the ministry had developed new policies and guidelines to support the acts and the tourism aspect of the festival.

“As such, this year’s celebrations has attracted a private sector participation with Media Magique coming on board as a major marketer who would help attract the needed traffic to the event”, she said.

Similarly, the Ministry, she said, have partnered the Panafest Foundation, which have has a wealth of experience, to use the power of the Diaspora to bridge the gap to in terms of economic empowerment.

“The power of the Diaspora cannot be underestimated, hence our decision to ensure that the commemoration would not only be about slavery but bridging the gap between Africans in the Diaspora and Africans at home in terms of economic empowerment, heritage empowerment and family bond that have been broken for a very long time”, Mrs Afeku stressed.

“Ghana is the only country within West Africa that has about 60 slave forts and castles so we ought to help those who survive the slave era to come back to help build Ghana as an economy powerhouse within the region”, Mrs Afeku said.