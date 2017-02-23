Okyeame Kwame: Love can curb corruption in Africa

The absence of love, the Adonko artiste said has been the root cause of todays’ societal problems which includes corruption.

For the past eight years, hiplife artiste, Okyeame Kwame has been preaching about the essence of love with his annual Flaunt Your Lover campaign which is aimed at promoting love and this year’s event which came off at the Silverbird Cinemas last Friday served the purpose.

Speaking with Showbiz on the sidelines of the event, Okyeame Kwame said love is a powerful tool to drive societal developments but its absence in African leadership has led to many corrupt practices which have “ripped the continent off its development”.

“This is a love occasion but I have always used the platform to talk about love in a different manner apart from it being expressed romantically. We live in a continent whose leaders don’t have the interest of its people at heart. It has always been about them and what they will gain for themselves and family.

“The absence of love in this part of world is the reason why corruption is ripe among our African politicians who live luxuriously at the expense of the suffering masses. When love leads, corruption will definitely end,” he said.

The Flaunt Your Lover event was a two-day event which attracted huge patronage from fans who turned up to watch romantic, comic movies, with side attractions such as music, comedy, photo sessions with celebrities and souvenirs from sponsors.

Apart from the opportunity to enjoy exclusive movie screening, couples were delighted with discussions on marriage and relationship while enjoying the “Red room Experience”.

Several celebrities who showed up to support and share in the fun included Martha Ankomah, KKD, Ekow Smith, Okyeame Quophi, Stacy Amateng, Akoo Nana, Romanus, DKB among others.

The “Flaunt Your Lover” show was sponsored by Close Up, Glade, 4Syte TV, TXT Ghana, Beracah Décor, Kitkat and Aquimiini.