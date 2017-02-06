No show? Don’t blame us - Yaw Sarpong

Although the music scene was generally dry last year, secular musicians were able to make an impact. The likes of Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Stonebwoy gained some attention with their songs in the year under review.

However, the same cannot be said of the gospel music fraternity. The scene was virtually “dry” and for ace gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, gospel artistes can’t be blamed for the “poor showing”.

According to him, the strategy of releasing singles other than albums, as has been the practice of these secular musicians has been an advantage to their cause of getting publicity for their songs.

He explained that a good number of gospel musicians released albums last year but were unable to break through because the market wasn’t favourable for their progress.

Again, he listed the lack of sponsorship and the unavailability of gigs as major setbacks for the advancement of the gospel music industry.

“It is difficult for gospel musicians to be billed for shows but that is not so with the secular artistes. With just one single, these artistes get all the big shows and yet, the gospel artiste who has an album struggles to secure just one.

“All these platforms serve as an avenue to promote your music but the reverse is the case when it comes to us,” he said.

Asked if it was not laziness causing the situation, since most secular artistes devise their own means of promoting their songs, Yaw Sarpong argued that though gospel musicians are very talented, the system doesn’t help to project their brand and works.