Nana Churcher talks about Grammys

It was a dream come true for International Talk Show Host and Motivational Speaker, Nana Churcher when she hosted this year’s Grammy Awards press party and lounge in Los Angeles, California.

Known to be the most anticipated media event during the Grammy week, “The Nana Lounge” was the glamorous event for live interviews with Grammy nominees and Hollywood celebrities prior to the main night on Sunday, February 12.

Already, the presenter who used the opportunity to fly the flag of Ghana said the opportunity has been a life-time experience which she had always looked forward to.

“It was a dream come true for me hearing publicist and producer, Ericalane Brown mention my name as host of such a high-profile event. I had the opportunity of interviewing Grammy Awards nominees as well as Hollywood celebrities,” she said.

The 59th Grammy Awards was held at the Staples Center on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California and as expected, the celebrities came out in their numbers just like in previous years amidst the pomp and circumstance the event has become known for.

“The Nana Lounge” was attended by about 200 industry professionals across the media, creative arts and entertainment industry in the United States of America.

It also served as the only Media-Meets-Talent preview party and offered various brands the opportunity to interact with celebrities, bookers, producers, editors, bloggers and writers.

Speaking about how she landed the role to host the event and whether she felt intimidated by co-hosting with Tony Grant, Nana Churcher attributed it to God’s blessings and her experience over the years.

“I have been shooting in the United States for some time now, covering the BET Awards, Essence Festival, and having interviews with celebrities and it helped build my confidence over the years,” she stated.

Nana Churcher is the presenter of The Nana Churcher Show (TNCS), a thirty-minute motivational chat show which seeks to inspire viewers to become change leaders in their chosen fields.

Key media attendees included CNN, US Weekly, Playboy, Entertainment Tonight, E! News, TV Guide, People Magazine, Rolling Stone, LA Times, VOGUE Magazine and Los Angeles Magazine.