Nana Ama McBrown, Toosweet are Best Dressed Celebs

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and Toosweet Annan were announced as the Eurostar - Ghana Movie Awards 2016 Best Dressed Female and Male Celebs at a ceremony held in Accra on Thursday.

The two emerged winners after they were selected by the Ghana Fashion Review Panel and each received a £3,000 shopping voucher for coming up tops.

Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah placed second and third respectively. Joselyn took home £2,000 shopping a voucher while Jackie Appiah had a £1,500 shopping voucher for her prizes.

For the male category, Van Vicker and Henry Adofo placed second and third respectively.

The entire process started with the selection of the best 10 dressed celebrities in both the male and female categories. Moesha Boduong, Salma Mumin, Victoria Michaels, Joselyn Dumas, Nana Ama McBrown, Benedicta Gafah, Jackie Appiah, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman (aka Ahuofe Patri), Gloria Sarfo and Edem Fairre were names that made it to the list.

The organisers, Eurostar Global Limousines Group, aims to promote decency among celebrities in the country as well as the Ghana Fashion Review initiative which has already celebrated Selorm Galley, Zynnell Zuh and Nana Akua Addo for their sense of fashion.

The Ghana Fashion Review is an initiative by car rental company. Eurostar Global Limousine Group, with support from Nkonkonsa.com, Ameyawdebrah.com, Ghanagist.com, Ghkwaku.com, Ytainment.com, Starr FM, Zionfelix.net, Cypressgh.com, GHFashionMarketing, and 4Syte TV.