Lumba, Agya Koo to bash at Accra Stadium

Apart from Nana Akuffo-Addo being installed President on January 7 at the Independence Square, the other big event in the nation’s capital on the day is the highlife bash at the Accra Sports Stadium organised by alcoholic beverage, Adonko Bitters.

The headline acts are Daddy Lumba and Agya Koo. Scheduled to perform alongside the two well-known names are Kofi B, Kwaisey Pee, Kofi Nti, Nero X, Guru and Flowking Stone as well as some surprise acts.

According to the organisers, the bash is primarily to promote highlife and to create an opportunity for Ghanaian musicians to showcase their immense talents on one big platform.

“We want to add to the excitement that will engulf Accra on January 7. We expect everyone to be part of the show and help celebrate how far we have come with our democracy. There will be lots of fun with lots of stars on parade,” a spokesperson for the organisers said.

Though many know Agya Koo mainly as an actor and comedian, the man is also a musician with two albums to his credit. He has travelled and performed with his band across the country and is expected to lace his musical presentation with rib-cracking jokes.

Daddy Lumba needs no introduction to music lovers in this country. He is a regular hitmaker and his songs such as Huhuuhu, Ye Nea Wuhu Beto Wu, Obi Ate Meso Bo, Sesee Wo Se, Aben Wo Ha, Tokrom, Ebi Se Eye Aduro and many others are familiar to fans nationwide and beyond.

He has, on behalf of the other scheduled performers, promised the bash which is scheduled for 7:00 pm would be something to talk about for a long time.

“The show is about celebrating a great Ghanaian brand that has proudly stood the test of time. We need to keep pushing it across the world,” Lumba added.