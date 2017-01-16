Lekzy escapes fatal accident

Ever since he delivered an outstanding performance last year at the Point of View, a comedy show that got Ghana talking about GhComedy in general, Lekzy De Comic or Lekzy as he is fondly called has been a sensation when it comes to contemporary stand-up comedy. Ghanaians have come to love him not just for his witty sense of humour but also for his peculiar size.

On January 11, the young graphic artist cum comedian took to his social media and wrote, ‘I thank God for my life #TemaMotorWay I will tell the story but not today’.

Well, Showbiz was able to reach him and he was more than willing to share his story with us.

“What happened to me on Tuesday night on the Tema Motorway was a near-death experience. I was at the mercy of the most reckless taxi driver I have ever met in my entire life. This man was busy switching lanes like we were shooting a scene for the fast and furious movie.

In the course of one of the careless switches, he almost ran into a trailer which was right behind. At that moment, all I could hear was a resounding honk. Most people in that situation would scream, call on God or even pass out. But the only thing on my mind was ‘Awurade b3gye steer no”.

God being so kind, the heavy-duty truck driver was quick to divert into the bush thus saving both the lives of Lekzy and his driver.

Finally, he admonished all Ghanaians to be careful when using any form of transportation. He encouraged citizens to always write down car numbers before boarding them and never fail to report any form of reckless driving.